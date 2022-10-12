Review warns ‘doing nothing is not an option’ over NI education system issues

The Independent Review of Education has warned that ‘doing nothing is not an option’ when it comes to addressing the needs of Northern Ireland’s education system.

But the panel, led by Dr Keir Bloomer, has also said that change cannot happen overnight as it bids to temper expectations.

The review panel has published its interim report and identified 10 key issues where change is needed, but said that when the report is finalised, expected within the next six months, a 20-year time-scale will be set to allow for a slow evolution of the system.

“The aim of the review is to offer a vision of what excellent education, at every level, might look like in the years leading up to the mid-century,” said Dr Bloomer.

The panel has highlighted priority issues in the interim report that will be considered in more depth in its final report.

These include concerns about services and outcomes for learners with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

“The interim report states that assessment and statementing processes are often unduly protracted,” Dr Bloomer added. “There is little evidence that the approaches adopted are as effective as society would wish. At the same time both the apparent incidence and the costs of SEN are rising exponentially in a manner that cannot be sustained.

“Discussion of educational reform often centres on issues of systems and structures.

“However, the quality of an education service ultimately depends on what is taught and on the quality of teaching. Curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and support for the professionals are, therefore, central to our current thinking.”

Dr Bloomer said a major challenge is financial, adding: “It is clear to the panel that education in Northern Ireland is seriously underfunded. But there are also areas where resources can be used better.”

He said that services to children in the early years of life would also be a priority.

“The very earliest years are a period of intensive brain development,” he continued.

That final report is expected in the next six months and will adopt a time-scale of some 20-plus years into the future.

The paper will seek not only to offer recommendations to deal with immediate problems but also to set a direction of travel for the longer term.

But there were also hints that the panel is struggling to agree on some of the major issues.

“It is already clear from the extensive engagement process that many people have strong views on education; on what works well, what works less well and what should be done,” the Interim report said.

“On some issues there is broad agreement, whilst on others there is divergence and debate. This is not unexpected and would be the same in every country worldwide.

“Whilst stakeholder opinion is important, it is vital that the recommendations are based solidly on evidence and centred on the learner.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” it added.

“Continual improvement should be actively encouraged if education is to keep pace with the transformations in wider society.

“Reform is needed to provide excellent outcomes for all learners, for the system to be sustainable and to ensure that Northern Ireland is in a position to compete in the global marketplace.”

On the major issues identified, the report says that early years education should, over time see “an expansion in the universal service available to children. However, priority should be given to extending the service available to children from disadvantaged families and those experiencing developmental difficulties.

“Early detection of emerging problems and effective intervention are vital and will bring huge benefits both to the individual and society,” it said.

Following on from that, it endorsed the recent ‘A Fair Start’ report into educational underachievement, which is currently being implemented by the Department of Education over a five-year period.

On pupil assessment the panel stressed what they see as “an overemphasis on successive examinations” which “currently distorts the educational experience, particularly in the later post-primary years.”

Addressing calls for a single education system, the report suggests that “education should be delivered in collaboration, not in competition,” but added that the final report would give “definite conclusions and recommendations”.

It also hints that final recommendations will include handing more powers to schools themselves in decision-making.

“The Education Authority’s role, the interface between EA and the Department of Education and the contribution of sectoral bodies have also been considered,” the report said.

“Our approach to further deliberations on these matters will be informed by our belief that increased delegation of decision-making to schools and other providers, along with appropriate support, will help to deliver our main objective: better outcomes for learners.”

One of the biggest challenges facing schools is underfunding.

The report panel added: “We are concerned that the ongoing reliance on in-year allocations to meet committed costs limits the ability of government departments and education bodies to plan and deliver services for learners.

“We are also concerned that for some areas of significant investment, there is a lack of data to demonstrate the benefits and impact of the investment.

“The combined effect of financial uncertainty and underfunding has a major impact on our learners. This is particularly concerning at a time when many families are struggling with the cost of living and the unseen costs of education, including school uniforms and school meals.”

While no line of though addressing academic selection and the transfer test is included, the panel has promised “not to shirk these issues.”