Revised Covid-19 guidance for Northern Ireland schools published ahead of new term

Schools and other education settings in Northern Ireland have received revised Covid guidance from the Department for Education on Wednesday.

The new guidance states schools should “endeavour” to continue implementing social distancing, maintain “effective contact tracing” and while formal bubbling in schools has been removed by the Executive, schools are encouraged to “still seek to reduce contacts” among classes.

The detailed set of guidance also includes advice for schools around the use of face coverings.

Read more Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Highest number of deaths since February recorded

Last week the Executive decided to retain face coverings for post-primary students in classrooms for the first six weeks of term, subject to a review.

In the new document to schools, the Education Minister said post-primary pupils should “wear a face covering at all times when inside school buildings, including classrooms, corridors and confined communal spaces such as toilet areas”.

The department also clarified it will be mandatory for all post-primary school age pupils to wear a face covering on all public and school transport.

Michelle McIlveen said the published guidance will “help schools plan ahead” for the new school year.

“It allows schools leaders to determine their own individual circumstances when deciding what measures are needed to ensure that children and young people can access education in a safe environment,” she said.

“While I encourage school leaders to consider the guidance in full, I wish to highlight a small number of areas that have changed ahead of the new academic year.

“Educational settings are no longer required to operate a system of formal protective bubbles. However, in order to support effective contact tracing, schools will be asked to ensure pupils remain in consistent groups, where possible.

“Schools should continue to put measures in place to minimise transmission of the virus.

“Face coverings should continue to be worn inside all school buildings by post-primary pupils including in classrooms from the start of the new term. The Executive agreed that this would be subject to review on 8 October.

“In regard to self-isolation and testing for staff and pupils identified as a close contact, guidance is being prepared by the Public Health Agency ahead of the return to school in line with current guidance for close contacts on the nidirect website.

“I am confident that the Department’s revised guidance provides school leaders with the flexibility to allow all our children and young people to access all aspects of their education in the new year within an environment that continues to mitigate the risks of virus transmission.

“I wish to thank school leaders and staff for their continued support and wish all pupils, teachers and staff a safe return to all our educational settings.”

The full published guidance can be viewed at https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-schools-and-educational-settings-northern-ireland