Scarlet fever: No plans to close NI schools as cases soar with two children hospitalised

Schools will remain open as the number of scarlet fever cases soars to over 100 across Northern Ireland with at least two pupils hospitalised.

A number of cluster outbreaks have been identified with dozens of pupils in one Co Down school infected by the strep A bacteria which causes the illness.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency told the Belfast Telegraph there are “absolutely no plans” to close schools during the current outbreak.

"Clusters of scarlet fever have been reported at schools and nurseries in Antrim, Belfast, Bangor and Craigavon,” they added.

Health officials are monitoring case numbers here which have jumped to 104 compared to 43 in October.

It comes after the principal of Brackenagh West Primary School in Kilkeel revealed most of the 32 cases there have been identified in P1 and P2 classes.

“A real raft of cases [is] connected to the strep A bacteria,” Michael Peacock told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We know a couple of our children have been hospitalised.

“It is something we are really quite concerned about.”

The range of illnesses caused by the bacteria are mostly mild and can be easily treated with antibiotics.

Scarlet fever, which mainly affects children under 10, is recognisable by a skin rash that feels like sandpaper and a high temperature.

However, in extremely rare cases strep A can cause what is known as invasive group A streptococcal infection or iGAS which can be fatal.

Six children in other parts of the UK have died due to complications from strep A since September.

Mr Peacock warned schools are the “perfect breeding ground” for infections to spread as he urged parents to be aware of the symptoms.

“Obviously younger children are susceptible to germs,” he told Evening Extra.

“Their immune systems are less mature.

“With schools being what they are children are in very close contact with one another and these younger children – to put it one way – have very germy habits.

“Sticking fingers and objects in their mouths, not covering their mouths when they cough, (not) washing their hands as thoroughly as others.”

The concerned headmaster admitted it is difficult to contain the spread and acknowledged people will have different views with regards to sending their children to school at the moment.

He said the best advice for parents is to get children checked out by their local GP as soon as they start displaying symptoms which can mimic signs of cold and flu.

“We don’t want to scare anyone, absolutely not, and the vast majority will probably be fine,” Mr Peacock said.

“In this case the old adage ‘it’s better to be safe than sorry’ is very, very relevant.”

The mother of a five-year-old boy at the school who is still recovering after taking antibiotics also urged parents to know the symptoms.

Nikol Chambers thought something was “badly wrong” after her son AJ became ill.

"He had the cold, he had a runny nose, he had a bad cough. He just wasn't feeling great and then he got a temperature,” she said.

"Then he started with a rash on his chest and it coated him right down to his toes, like a blanket and about six hours.

"His tongue was turned white, he wouldn't drink anything, and the temperature just was through the roof."

Mr Peacock said he speaks for “every principal in every school across the land” in warning parents to “please keep your children at home if they are not feeling well” to try and slow the spread.

However he warned doctors are now “under tremendous stress” with parents reporting “big issues” over the weekend with many waiting more than 24 hours to receive a call back.

“In some cases they didn’t receive a call back and that has had a knock on effect today,” he added.

The initial symptoms of scarlet fever may include; sore throat, headache, high temperature, nausea and vomiting.

Antibiotics are recommended to prevent serious complications and reduce the risk of spread to others.

After 12 to 48 hours a red, pinhead rash usually develops, typically first appearing on the chest and stomach before it rapidly spreads to other parts of the body.

On more darkly-pigmented skin, the scarlet fever rash may be harder to spot, although the sandpaper-feel should be present.

Dr David Cromie, consultant in health protection at the PHA, said it is not uncommon to see a rise in cases at this time of year.

"We are continuing to monitor rates of infection across the Northern Ireland,” he added.

“Scarlet fever is contagious but not usually serious.”

Dr Cromie said the condition usually clears up after about a week but GPs should still be contacted for a diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

"It is important to take antibiotics as instructed by your GP, to minimise the risk of complications,” he added.

“To limit the spread of scarlet fever it is also important to practise good hygiene by washing hands with warm water and soap, not sharing drinking glasses or utensils, and covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

"People should also stay away from nursery, school or work for 24 hours after taking the first dose of antibiotics.”