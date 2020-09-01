School absence fines should be banned temporarily during pandemic: teaching unions

Teaching unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines as pupils continue their return to Northern Ireland's classrooms.

Thousands of pupils returned to school last week for the first time since lockdown was introduced in March.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said Westminster should temporarily scrap fines for parents who do not send their children back to class due to fears around coronavirus.

This came after the University College Union, which represents university and college staff throughout the UK, called to scrap normal teaching until Christmas due to Covid-19.

Queen's University, however, confirmed plans to hold face-to-face lectures for new students.

It was revealed by the Belfast Telegraph in January that hundreds of parents here have been threatened with court action over their children's poor school attendance. More than 1,000 parents were told they would face court action, with almost 400 fined.

Pupils were absent without authorisation for a series of reasons, including family holidays which did not have school approval.

Rates of unauthorised absence in Northern Ireland are higher than other parts of the UK, figures revealed.

A total of 1,112 parents or guardians here had court action initiated over their child's poor school attendance in the five years to April 2019.

During the same period, 374 parents of guardians were fined by the magistrates' courts.

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman stated that if a parent is worried about their child's safety in class due to Covid-19, a fine was "unlikely" to make them feel any safer.

"The government understands this, but the threat of fines still remains, so we're urging the government to take the threat of fines off the table for the coming term," he continued.

"This would send a powerful signal to parents and families and could well mean that more of them are willing to bring their children back to school, which is what we all want to see."

The union added that while it hoped attendance would be "as close to 100% as possible", it understood "there will be some families who do not yet feel ready to return".

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) said fining families for school absences "will not resolve the fears".

She said the government also needed to improve facilities for remote learning for children to ensure their education continues with "as little interruption as possible" in the event of a future lockdown.

Teachers' union NASUWT said there was still "considerable work" to be done around how the government intended to ensure schools followed its own safety guidance.