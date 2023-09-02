School bus services need to start in late August: Alliance MLA

​

Education chiefs have come under fire after schools reopened this week without buses to transport pupils.

Some children were left stranded for the first few days of term, while others had to be taken to school by their parents.

The Alliance Party is seeking answers over the apparent gap in provision.

Education spokesperson Connie Egan said: “It is essential that home-to-school transport is available for children and young people from their first day at school, and that those who have a free bus pass can utilise this during this period.”

A Co Down woman who did not want to be identified was forced to take part of her annual leave from work and drive her children to school.

The woman, who also did not wish to identify the school in question, said it was the only way to ensure her children got there.

Mrs Egan said bus services were need in late August, when the majority of schools begin to return for the new term.

The North Down MLA, who has written to the Education Authority and the Department of Education on the issue, added: “Many households are dependent on the free bus pass provided by the Education Authority to ensure that children can get to school safely without placing an undue cost on families.

“This is particularly important in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Currently, school bus services begin in September, with many families affected by the gap in provision.

“More families are having to drive their children to school due to the lack of home-to-school transport in August, which causes even more traffic congestion at what is a busy time of year.

“Every year, many schools return in late August without the Education Authority putting in place adequate provision for children and young people to and from their schools.”

The Department of Education had no comment to make and referred all queries to the Education Authority.

The Education Authority said: “The home-to-school transport service is operational from September 1 each academic year.

“Where boards of governors choose to open their schools to pupils on a non-operational day, they are asked to ensure parents are aware of this and should give regard as to how they will comply with the departments’ circular on non-operational dates, including any practical arrangements such as transport.

“Where schools propose to change their opening and closing dates or times, and require home to transport services, they should liaise with our transport service, which will then determine if there is network capacity to accommodate any proposed change.”