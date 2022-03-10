School curriculum change adds mandatory CPR training

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen (centre) has announced that post-primary pupils will have access to CPR training. She's pictured with Fearghal McKinney and Melissa Doyle.

The school curriculum in Northern Ireland has been officially updated to include vital lifesaving skills which will now be taught to all 11-14-year-olds..

CPR and awareness of the use of defibrillators (AED) have now become mandatory elements, part of a wider package to provide training and resources to support the rollout of training in schools at Key Stage 3.

Introducing the changes, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was delighted students would benefit from learning critical and potentially life-saving skills.

“We know that providing CPR training within the school curriculum can have a clear and measurable impact on survival rates,” she said.

“I have therefore brought forward legislation to make CPR training and AED awareness compulsory elements of the curriculum at Key Stage 3.

“I am pleased to confirm that the new legislation comes into operation today and schools will be required to teach these vital skills as part of Learning for Life and Work lessons from September 2022.”

The Department of Education is working closely with educational partners and key stakeholders including the British Heart Foundation and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The Minister added: “I have already written to schools setting out my expectation that all pupils at Key Stage 3 will receive training on CPR and awareness of AEDs and this is now underpinned by a legal change to the school curriculum.

“My Department will be writing to schools to remind them of this new requirement and outlining the support we will provide to them.”

Fearghal McKinney is Head of British Heart Foundation in Northern Ireland (BHF NI) and said it was a “momentous day”

“Today truly is a momentous day as the legislation comes into force that will lead to a new generation of lifesavers,” he said.

“Every day in Northern Ireland people tragically die because bystanders don’t have the confidence or knowledge to perform CPR and defibrillation. We know that in other countries where children are taught CPR in school, cardiac arrest survival rates are higher.

“With the right support for schools, today’s change to the curriculum promises to improve the odds of survival for countless people who have a cardiac arrest in the future.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath had been bringing a bill to Stormont on the matter, but withdrew it when the Department stepping in to formalise the curriculum change.

“I originally introduced this bill because I believed it had the power to save lives and I’m delighted to see my proposal added to the school curriculum today,” the South Down MLA said.

“After learning how bleak the outlook was for someone who suffered a cardiac arrest in a non-hospital setting, I realised that we needed to do something to give people a better chance of survival and to equip people to help.

“The best way to ensure that future generations are trained to assist in case of an emergency is by introducing this training for everyone in schools. Currently around 1,400 people suffer a cardiac arrest each year in the North outside of hospital, shockingly less than one in ten survive. If every person was trained to provide help and support I truly believe we can change this figure for the better.

“Such was the backing for this important training that the Minister decided to introduce it herself, forgoing the need for the legislative process.”

The introduction of the training follows on from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s announcement of 134 new defibrillators at bus and train stations across Northern