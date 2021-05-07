School for disabled pupils in North West gets green light 

Welcome: Sinn Fein’s Aileen Mellon has expressed her delight at the new build

A new school for disabled children in the North West has been given planning permission .

The development of the new Ardnashee School and College in Co Londonderry will include playgrounds, ball courts, car parking and landscaping.

The school will provide facilities to meet the curricular needs of 340 pupils with profound, moderate and severe learning difficulties aged 3-19 living in the area currently served by Ardnashee School and College.

The new single storey building will include two wings, providing accommodation for nursery, primary, post primary and specialist subjects, such as art, music and drama.

Ardnashee School and College was established in September 2014 from the amalgamation of Belmont House School and Foyle View School. For many years, the school, which caters for pupils with special needs, had been based on the Racecourse Road.

However, its current facilities are not adequate for its needs and there have been plans in place for a number of years for a move to a new purpose-built school at Northland Road on a large plot of land which became vacant when Foyle College moved to the Waterside in 2018.

Now Derry City and Strabane Council has given the plans the green light.

Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon said: “It’s been a long time coming. The staff at Ardnashee and the pupils have been waiting a long time.

“We can all agree that Ardnashee School and College is a great asset to this city and to our children and young people. I am glad we can see an environment built that will meet the needs of the young people where they can thrive.”

DUP councillor Hilary McClintock seconded the proposal saying: “Ardnashee School was and is the heart of the community and it’s sad to see them leave Racecourse Road but it obviously no longer fulfilled the specific needs they have. I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to speak on this and to welcome this application.”

SDLP councillor John Boyle described it as “a day for celebration”.

The decision to grant planning permission was unanimous. Work on the £33.9m new school is expected to start in late autumn this year and will take around two years to complete.