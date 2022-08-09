School uniforms: NI parents spending over a quarter of August income on post-primary uniform for one child

Recent research from the Parent Engagement Group shows that the average cost of a post-primary school uniform in Northern Ireland is £378.

The parents group said the results show the use of unnecessary branded sports wear, obscure colours and specific items that can only be purchased from a limited number of suppliers, is driving up the cost.

“This is a significant cost for already struggling families at any time but in light of the current cost-of-living crisis this could see many more families driven into debt,” said group spokesperson, Naomi McBurney.

“The current eligibility threshold for the school uniform grant is below £16,190 for claimants of Child and Working Tax Credits. With an average cost of £378 per child this equates to upwards of 28% of their August salary spent on one child’s post primary uniform.

“For parents in receipt of Universal Credit, the eligibility threshold is below £14,000 which equates to 32% of their August salary,” she said.

“Following the recent Department of Education uplift of 20% the current school uniform grant for post primary pupils under 15 is £61.20 with an additional £26.40 for the PE kit.

“With an average cost of £378 per pupil this equates to 16% of the total cost. For over 15 year olds, this increases to £67.20 for the uniform which equates to 18% of the total cost. There is an additional grant of £26.40 towards the PE kit.

“With inflation already over 10% and many households already struggling to cover their basic needs this is another expense that parents simply cannot afford especially when it is avoidable.”

Ms McBurney said the responsibility for making uniforms affordable lies with individual Boards of Governors and said pressure must be put on them to address the mounting costs.

“They are the ones who set the school uniform policies,” she said.

“Despite many years of parents raising concerns about the cost of uniforms and PE kits, nothing has changed. In fact, many parents have said it is getting worse as more branded items are added and uniforms are altered year to year.

“That’s why we’re calling for the Education Minister to step in and along with the current review of the grant criteria and amount of grant available, to urgently introduce legislation that includes a price cap that schools can no longer ignore.”

While some families can access the uniform grant, those who sit just above the financial threshold get no help at all and are left at the mercy of school policy.

“Parents need protection from the will of Boards of Governors who have chosen to ignore the current guidance and instead introduced items to their uniform lists that are not only unnecessary and add absolutely no value to a child’s education, but are also acting as a barrier for many children in accessing their right to education,” said Ms McBurney.

“The survey also showed that 94% of the 1,415 respondents were concerned about the cost of school uniforms. Over 70% of families felt under financial pressure and 75% of stated that has impacted their health and wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, the chair of both the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and Catholic Schools’ Trustee Service has warned parents of a “tsunami of extra expenditure” heading their way.

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown said schools should have a simple uniform “without all the extra bits” to help save money for parents and that schools needed to be sensitive to the financial pressures facing parents.

“I think we all have to be sensitive in schools, in church and in state to ensure we all work together to get people through what sounds like a difficult 12 or 18 months,” he said.

There have also been calls from Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma for the Education Minister and Northern Ireland Assembly to “step up” over uniform costs.

She said she was “fed up” waiting for schools to take action over rising costs.

Ms Yiasouma said inconsistencies between post-primary schools were “humungous” with grammar schools having the most costly requirements.

“We are seeing some prices of £500 to £600, that is just out of the reach of so many parents,” she said.

While the guidance from the Department of Education is clear, the spirit of those guidelines seems to be largely ignored by a significant number of schools.

“Little has changed in eleven years since that guidance was issued,” added Ms McBurney.

“This happens every year. Head Teachers and Boards of Governors switch off and sigh with relief when September comes around and the conversation ends with no change.”