Schools asked to make more savings as Northern Ireland Office backs £110m budget cut

The Education Authority (EA) has asked schools to find ways of saving more money after the Northern Ireland Office refused to back down on the budget set by the secretary of state.

A letter sent by the EA advised schools to “defer entering into any new contractual arrangements for staff or services”.

It comes after the body said it could not support the £110m of cuts required by Chris Heaton-Harris’s budget.

A reduced plan to save £43m was rejected at a board meeting on Tuesday, with members saying the proposal “could not adequately deliver many core front-line and support services”.

But the Northern Ireland Office said that because of the stalemate at Stormont, the secretary of state had been forced to impose the budget.

“The pressures affecting the Department of Education demonstrate the pressing need to have locally accountable political leaders in place to take fundamental decisions,” it added.

“The previous Executive failed to agree a budget, and the ministers who remained in their posts during the six months from May to October 2022 left Northern Ireland’s public finances with a budget gap of some £660m.

“With no Executive in place, the secretary of state had no choice but to deliver a budget.

“The secretary of state introduced the Northern Ireland Budget Bill on January 12. That will implement the budget that was set on November 24.

“The budget increased education funding by giving it a total allocation of £2.64billion, which is an additional £286million on top of last year’s spending.”

Gerry Murphy, the northern secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), said the letter from the EA would “land on school communities already at their wits’ end”.

“The budget imposed by the secretary of state and the Northern Ireland Office is woefully inadequate,” he added.

“Members across education will find themselves being called upon yet again to stretch themselves to deliver.

“This is totally unacceptable, and INTO members simply will not do it.

“The children and young people in our members’ care are the innocent victims of a political strategy which is cynically using them to apply pressure on our absentee politicians.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland, said the EA had been placed in “an invidious position” and warned further cuts would “bring education to its knees”.

“Cutting the block grant puts at risk funding for services to schools such as covering school deficits, staff substitution costs and the school library service,” he added.

“It also covers the provision of services directly to children and young people such as special educational needs, transport, school meals, the music service and school crossing patrols.

“Quite simply, if not enough staff are deployed to schools, NASUWT members will not be taking on the responsibilities of missing colleagues.

“The NASUWT is particularly concerned about the reference to decisions on short-term substitute cover, and will be advising employers that all NASUWT members will continue to work to their contracts on cover.”

The Education Trade Union Group, which represents teacher and support staff unions, backed the EA’s position but said it was concerned that the burden of making savings has been passed onto schools.

The NIPSA public services union warned its members “cannot and will not take on additional work to cover gaps created by a failure to recruit staff”.