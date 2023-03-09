Schools back ‘to when children were asked to bring in a piece of turf to heat the fire’

Siobhan McElhinney, 30 years in teaching and Chair of the South Derry branch of INTO (Irish National Teachers Organisation).

A teaching union rep has warned that budgets are being stretched just to try and heat classrooms. — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Working in a school in 2023 has been compared to jumping back in time to when children were asked to bring in a piece of turf each to help heat the school fire.

The stark warning comes from Siobhan McElhinney, the chairperson of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) Northern Office.

She will tell hundreds of delegates at the teaching union’s annual conference that teachers and schools will no longer be used as sticking plasters as they move from a “Winter of Discontent” to a “Spring of Discontent”.

Speaking ahead of the 155th Annual Conference in Limavady, Mrs McElhinney, chairperson of the INTO south Derry Branch, said: “I will be using my speech at conference to speak the truth about the harsh realities our teachers and our children are facing in classrooms today.

“We can no longer bow down and just accept that it’s normal to teach children in cold classrooms in buildings which are not fit for purpose.

“Working through Covid brought its own stresses to each and every teacher and pupil, but, to come from that straight into a cost-of-living crisis, where school budgets are already being stretched, just to heat the classrooms they teach children in, is unacceptable.”

Having taught for three decades, she said that although many things have changed during her career, the situation teachers and school leaders face today is not acceptable and warned the sticking plasters used to cover the cracks, are coming off.

“It’s 2023 and we have constantly been going to those who hold the purse strings with our begging bowls to plaster over the cracks – and I do mean that quite literally,” she said.

"All parents have the right to know that when they send their children out to school in the morning, their children are being well looked after, in suitable buildings, with the right resources.

“It should in no way be the norm that in 2023 our teachers are taking money out of their own purses and wallets to pay for much needed resources which our schools should be able to afford.

“A colleague from a sister union and I chatted during the rally at the Guildhall and said that being a teacher is like going back in time when students were expected to bring turf for the school fire. I jest you not – this is the reality but it is wrong on every level.”

Mrs McElhinney said it was clear that schools need investment.

She added: “Our teachers deserve to be paid a fair salary for the work they do. Our graduates need an attractive starting package to keep them here.

“Our children, your children, deserve the very best. Our education system needs to, yet again, become the envy of many other places. Our politicians need to get back to work and earn the salaries they are taking regardless.

“The plasters are coming off. Education demands better and the INTO will continue to lead the way to ensure our members get what they deserve.”