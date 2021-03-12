Schools don’t have enough time to prepare for pupils’ return to classes, warn unions

Graham Gault, the president of the National Association of Head Teachers, says it was no surprise that schools had again been left in the dark.

Primary and nursery schools fear they will face a scramble to prepare for pupils’ return to classes after the Executive dithered on the issue once again.

Ministers decided that primary years one to three could remain in school beyond March 22, when they were originally scheduled to revert to remote learning to allow exam years 12 to 14 to return to lessons.

But any decision on the remaining pupils will not be made until the next review of lockdown, due on Tuesday.

Dr Graham Gault, the president of the National Association of Head Teachers, said it was no surprise that schools had again been left in the dark.

“Our primary school and nursery leaders are very happy to have the year one to three children back in school and are relieved that these year groups can stay, as the initial arrangement would have been detrimental to the children,” he added.

“It remains, however, a very serious challenge to manage the learning and teaching of these year groups whilst, at the same time, also making provision for supervised learning of vulnerable children and children of key workers, the numbers of which have climbed significantly, as well as remote learning for those children who remain at home.

“Our schools have performed heroically throughout the pandemic. A further wait for decisions about the rest of our children, as to when they will return to on-site learning and teaching, is extremely frustrating and suggests that, yet again, principals will have to scramble to make last-minute changes for large numbers of children.

“It is a very unfortunate truth that this will be of little surprise to any of them.”

The NASUWT teaching union accused Education Minister Peter Weir of treating schools with disrespect.

“Bringing a paper to the Executive (next Tuesday) is disrespectful to teachers and school leaders,” said northern official Justin McCamphill.

“They have put plans in place for remote learning for the week beginning March 22.

“A change of plan would mean that schools have only one or two days to prepare as most are taking one, if not two, days for St Patrick’s Day.”

Mark McTaggart, assistant northern secretary with the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO), said schools would need 10 days’ notice ahead of a return.

“The full reopening of schools after Easter should be dependent on the scientific advice available at that point,” he added.

“The Executive has made it clear that decisions will be data-driven rather than date-driven. However, it is important that schools are given proper time to address issues in relation to extending the phased return to school. Therefore, the INTO would reiterate its demand that decisions are communicated to school at least 10 working days prior to the date of implementation.”