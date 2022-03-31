Schools face further disruption on another day of strike action on Friday

21st March 2022 Education authority buses parked at Agnes street in Belfast as drivers are forced to strike for better pay and working conditions. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Schools are set for another day of disruption on Friday as members of the Unite union continue strike action in a pay dispute.

Following the first week of strike action taken by its members working in councils, the housing executive and education, workers at the Education Authority will be taking part in the industrial action, with the EA saying some further disruption to education services is expected.

The majority of schools, youth and other services are expected to operate as normal or with minimal disruption due to contingency plans in place, though the strike action is likely to affect transport and school meals services.

In particular, a number of special school pupils will be impacted as some bus services will not be operating while a number of classroom assistants are taking part, resulting in a move to remote learning for one of the 40 special schools in Northern Ireland.

Read more Unions unite in battle for fair teacher pay

Unite rejected an appeal from the EA for special schools to be exempt from strike action, but said the request was not accepted.

Clare Duffield, EA Director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, said the body was disappointed at the continuation of industrial action, which is in relation to a national pay deal for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which has already been accepted by the majority of Trade Unions.

“Therefore, Local Government organisations, including EA, do not have the power or authority to renegotiate this for Northern Ireland,” she added.

“This being the case, I remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact the industrial action is having on children, particularly those with special educational needs, and would call upon Unite to reconsider putting in place exemptions for special school staff and transport.

“National negotiations are due to commence on the 22/23 Pay Award and we would encourage Unite to join their trade union colleagues to engage constructively on this. Additionally, we will continue to engage collectively with all of our trade unions on local issues impacting on pay terms and conditions.”

Meanwhile, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham paid tribute to the continued efforts of union members.

“Workers in local authorities, housing executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action,” she said.

“If they don’t want more of the same these employers will have to come to the table with a realistic offer. The workers can count on my union’s full support every step of the way.”

Lead regional officer for Education, Kieran Ellison, confirmed the strike would include his union’s membership working in the Education Authority.

“We have notified the employer that our members working in the Education Authority will be taking a further day of strike on Friday,” he said.

“Given most of these workers are school bus drivers, it is likely that this strike action will result in considerable disruption to school transport. Full responsibility for this lies with the Education Authority who have failed to make any response even after the first week of strike action.

“We are calling on them to come forward with a realistic pay offer to address our members’ pay expectations.”