Schools facing £200m black hole as teachers prepare for strike

Unions say they will not be deterred from taking industrial action when the new term starts in September.

With the new school term just days away education in Northern Ireland is staring into a financial abyss that could hit special needs education particularly hard.

Schools have been warned the Education Authority (EA) is facing a budget deficit of £200 million in the financial year ahead.

Director of Finance at the EA, Seamus Wade, said more schools are expected to go into budget deficit this year to meet rising costs.

He warned that the finance will not be there to meet the needs of children, with the special needs sector set to fall £116m short of the funding needed to sustain it.

“We are at risk of not having sufficient budget to cover the costs that we believe that are necessary to meet the needs of our children and young people, particularly those with special educational needs,” said Mr Wade.

“For the last number of years, we have benefited significantly from in-year monitoring round money to help meet the overall cost of delivering our services.

“Last year, for example, we secured £80m of additional money for special educational needs in-year.

“The problem that brings is that when we arrive on April 1 that £80m falls out of our budget.

“We have continuing costs, we also have pay and price inflation that is rising, we have increasing demand and the budget simply doesn’t keep up.”

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Wade said that he also expects more schools to go into budget deficits in the coming year.

There were 478 schools in Northern Ireland in the red on March 31 this year (48%) with accumulated deficits of £87.3m which could rise by another £40m.

“I am concerned that we’ve heard the very public discussions about the health budget,” Mr Wade said.

“We’ve heard of the cost of living crisis, I understand that.

“In that whole discussion I want to ensure that the importance of a sustainable education budget is not forgotten.”