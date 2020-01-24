Schools have right to select pupils based on academic ability: Weir

Education Minister Peter Weir has said he supports the right of schools to select on the basis of academic ability.

The DUP MLA resumed the education portfolio when Stormont returned earlier this month.

He has previously stated that removing academic selection would lead to more inequality by encouraging wealthy parents to send children to private schools.

Read more Belfast Telegraph transfer test guide reveals scores accepted by every Northern Ireland school

Yesterday, he told the Belfast Telegraph: "On the issue of academic selection, we are fortunate in Northern Ireland to have so many excellent post-primary schools.

"Both grammar and non-selective schools are offering fantastic opportunities and are achieving excellent outcomes for our young people. Our pupils continue to outperform their counterparts elsewhere in the UK in public examinations."

Mr Weir said the strong demand for academic selection cannot be ignored.

"More P7 children sit the current unofficial tests now than sat the previous official 11 plus," he added. "I support the right of schools to select on the basis of academic ability.

"Every child, regardless of background, postcode, social group, religion or ethnicity has the opportunity to get into one of our grammar schools.

"These schools can, by setting demanding standards and offering rich educational opportunities, secure impressive outcomes for those who will derive the greatest benefit from them."

Mr Weir also spoke of his support for a single transfer test.

He added: "I would of course wish to see a transfer process that is accessible and straightforward for children and parents.

"Whatever anyone's views on the subject, it clearly makes sense to try to avoid pupils being put through two systems, leading to five individual exams.

"I understand that our selective schools are working together to examine options for a single system and this is something I hope to pursue over the coming months."