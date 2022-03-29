Schools may have to cut classes over ‘unprecedented crisis’ due to end of Covid payments, warns teaching chief

The head of a teaching union has warned that Northern Ireland schools will find it impossible to manage even the basic services over the next three years without a dramatic increase in funding from the Executive.

The warning comes after the Department of Education told all schools that funding towards Covid-related costs is ending, with schools told they must now cover the cost of substitute teachers and cleaning from their own budget.

Dr Graham Gault, interim director of the National Association of Head Teachers, has warned of major cuts ahead to school provision, and said the situation is now critical, with education facing a shortfall in funding amounting to three quarters of a billion pounds unless more funding is secured from the Finance Department.

He painted a stark picture of what lies ahead for schools, saying they will face an “unprecedented level of crisis”.

Dr Gault was responding to a letter which has been sent to all schools by the Department of Education’s finance director, Gary Fair.

While the department has said the overall budget deficit has fallen, Covid related payments had boosted the financial position and that period is now at an end.

“In 2021-22, the overall financial position of controlled and maintained schools has improved for the second consecutive year and the overall value of schools’ deficits will have reduced slightly,” Mr Fair told principals in a letter seen by the Belfast Telegraph, which also outlines the difficulties being faced by the Education Minister in having to work with an indicative budget as a result of the collapse of the Executive.

“A number of factors have given rise to this situation, including the EA’s commitment to schools, during these last two financial years, that Covid-19 related costs would be met out of Covid-19 specific earmarked funds instead of requiring schools, in the first instance and where possible, to meet these costs from their share of any unspent in-year ASB allocations.

“However, in light of the impact of Covid-19 funding on surpluses and deficits over the last two years, it is important that the EA moves to bring schools’ funding arrangements more closely into line with the Common Funding Scheme (CFS) arrangements.

“Schools will be expected, in the first instance, to meet Covid-19 related costs (such as substitution costs, cleaning etc) out of their delegated budgets.”

Mr Gault said the letter will make “harrowing reading” for school leaders.

“With a decade of decimated budgets for schools behind us and the prospect of a further shortfall of three quarters of a billion pounds over the next three years, it is simply impossible for many of our schools to maintain basic services for our children without already enormous deficits spiralling further out of control,” he said.

“A factor that will deepen the financial crisis dramatically is that Covid-related costs, including for substitute teachers, will no longer be covered by additional funding streams, and schools will be expected to cover such costs out of their delegated budgets. This is a huge expense and will plunge some of our schools into an unprecedented level of crisis.

“This is extremely serious. Everyone must now realise that there is a very real likelihood that provision for children will be heavily impacted, perhaps to the extent that some classes will not be able to be maintained, because schools will simply be unable to afford to pay for additional staff to cover absence.”

Dr Gault said hundreds of millions of pounds have been taken away from schools with absolutely no corresponding reduction in services.

“How can we possibly expect to take so much resource away from our frontline services and expect everything to continue as normal? Everyone must now understand that this can no longer be sustained,” he said.

“As political candidates set out their political aspirations over the next few weeks, I implore everyone to ask the following question repeatedly: Exactly how will you ensure that funding is fully restored directly to our schools immediately?

“Covid is still very prevalent across all of our schools and the reality is that the staffing crisis is still at a critical level,” Dr Gault continued.

“Many school leaders are finding it impossible to source substitute teachers and do not have the resource available within the school to keep all classes open for all children. The inevitable impact, in many cases, is short-term closure, until safe staffing levels can be restored.

“Our communities need to be understanding if schools are forced into making serious decisions on the grounds of safety. Our school leaders cannot be expected to cope with anything beyond the critical business of running a school during the pandemic.”