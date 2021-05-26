Schools to receive £22m funding for special educational needs

A funding package of £22m has been announced for schools across Northern Ireland to help them implement the new special educational needs (SEN) framework.

Education Minister Peter Weir announced the funding on Wednesday and said it was for the financial year 2021/22 and followed on from £7.5m funding awarded between January and March.

The new SEN Framework consists of three key elements, the Special Educational Needs and Disability Act (Northern Ireland) 2016, new SEN regulations and a new code of practice.

As part of the act each school will be required to have a Learning Support Co-ordinator.

Mr Weir said he knew that schools were under pressure, particularly due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we move towards the implementation of a new SEN Framework, additional legislative requirements could bring an increased financial impact for schools," the DUP MLA said.

“This includes a statutory requirement for each school to have a SENCo and for each pupil with SEN in a school to have a personal learning plan completed.

“In recognition of this and to assist schools in preparing for the new arrangements, £22m is being made available for the 2021/22 financial year. This is the first full year where schools will be able to make use of this dedicated resource. Allocations will be made in the coming days.”

Mr Weir said it was "important that we continue to improve the experiences and outcomes for many of our most vulnerable children and young people".

“The new Framework, combined with ongoing operational improvements by the Education Authority, will ensure effective special educational provision, whilst at the same time reducing unnecessary bureaucracy. This will result in a simpler and more responsive system to support our children with special educational needs," he said.

The public consultation on new draft SEN regulations and a code of practice has finished and responses are "currently being analysed".

Any proposed changes to the draft regulations will be brought to the Assembly later in the year.