Scrapping sports scheme for primary schools ‘will hit the poorest kids hardest’

Decision a sad day for education, warns mental health champion

The mental health champion has said she is watching on “in despair” as cuts to education keep on coming.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill spoke out after the Department of Education confirmed the School Sport Programme for primary schools was ending.

It said it was unable to find the £500,000 needed to run the scheme, which was to be delivered by 22 coaches from the IFA and the GAA.

Both bodies have asked for a meeting with the department’s permanent secretary.

Prof O’Neill warned the decision would be devastating for all children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill

She said: “It’s another very, very sad day. Sport introduces problem solving, teamwork and forged friendships, and teaches social skills and interaction.

“All that will be lost, and in particular it will be lost to those children whose parents cannot afford to send them elsewhere for a similar sporting experience.

“It goes far beyond the mental health aspect, but that’s obviously key as well.

“We already know that sport can be great outlet for children, a real boost for both mental and physical health.

“Sport can also be a vital educational tool, teaching the value of teamwork. Young people learn how to win and lose together.

“Losing all those skills will only have a detrimental effect on their future at a time when we should be striving to give them better opportunities.

“There’s also the overall impact on the future of sport.

“Children in primary school can show talent that can be nurtured for that future. The skills they learn are precious, and we suffer as a society when children suffer. That’s what’s happening, and it’s distressing to see.”

In a letter announcing the decision, the department said: “Faced with [an] extremely challenging position, the department had no choice but to take a number of very difficult decisions.”

The IFA and Ulster GAA said the programme supported 900 teachers and 24,000 children, delivering more than 400 PE classes every week.

IFA Foundation director James Thompson added: Physical inactivity risks long-term harm to physical and mental health.

“Three-quarters of primary schools are unable to provide the recommended two hours per week for PE.

“One in five primary schools is unable to deliver the statutory curriculum for PE, and the Education and Training Inspectorate has recommended the programme as a best-practice response to this.

“If this were any other statutory subject, there would be government support rather than a reduction in provision.

“We are asking our MLAs to take all possible action to protect this vital programme and, most importantly, the health, wellbeing and resilience of children.

Ulster GAA director Eugene Young said ending the scheme “would be a significant loss to our children and schools”.

“We cannot allow children to have decreased access to the curriculum for PE,” he added.

“[We] call on our political representatives to support the campaign to retain the wide-ranging benefits of this programme.

The principal of Our Lady’s Primary in Tullysaran, near Dungannon, also criticised the decision to end the scheme.

Tomas McKee said: “The coaches empower pupils with physical literacy but also motivate and link learning to other subjects, homework and skills. It is critical that the department protects the Schools Sports Programme for the educational benefit of our children.”

The Department of Education accepted the loss of the scheme would be disappointing.

But it added: “The budget has been reduced by 2.5% and faces estimated pressures of £382m. Difficult decisions have had to be made to cease funding to a number of third-party organisations.”

The SDLP’s Justin McNulty was among the MLAs to request a meeting over the decision.

He said: “This programme had huge benefits for our children, not only encouraging them to participate in sport, but teaching them the importance of teamwork and the emotional resilience that comes with taking part in organised sport.

“Developing these skills will encourage children to keep active throughout their lives.

“To see this programme ripped away [when it] contributes so much positivity to children and their families’ lives is extremely disappointing.”