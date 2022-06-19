Seamus Heaney Centre set for new Belfast home as university unveils plans

Belfast’s literary world is to benefit from a new home for the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s with the University revealing plans for the centre to move from its current site to a new purpose-built location on University Road.

Plans have just been approved for the relocation, with the centre hoping to complete the move to honour the tenth anniversary of the death of the Bellaghy born poet and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Centre, which both arrive in 2023.

Recognising and celebrating Seamus Heaney’s legacy at Queen’s, the move enhances the Centre’s important and distinctive place alongside the Estate of Seamus Heaney, the Seamus Heaney HomePlace and the Heaney Archive at the National Library of Ireland.

The plans to expand the facilities and influence of The Seamus Heaney Centre have been described as “an enormous step for Queen’s University and literary Belfast” by Centre Director, Professor Glenn Patterson.

The redevelopment of The Seamus Heaney Centre will see it move to a Victorian listed building which, once completed, will feature an exhibition space, a wide-ranging digital archive of Seamus Heaney’s television and radio appearances and social areas coupled with nooks and booths for reading and writing.

The Centre will be a platform to celebrate and showcase local talent to the world and act as a magnet for international writers, scholars and visitors alike, bringing the world to Belfast, reinforcing both the City’s and Ireland’s reputation as a world literary force.

Director, Glenn Patterson said that The Seamus Heaney Centre has gone from strength to strength since it opened with ten academic staff in 2003.

“As well as teaching, we run masterclasses, workshops, public events, a poetry summer school, and all from inside two small, terraced houses on Belfast’s University Road,” he said.

“Now, in time for our 20th anniversary, we are preparing to move to a new landmark building with potential for future growth, starting with the appointment of a distinguished international visiting chair of creating writing.

“This new building will represent an enormous step for The Seamus Heaney Centre, the university and literary Belfast, with an exhibition area, a venue for lectures and readings and an abundance of space for students to sit and begin to craft the words that will shape how we understand ourselves and our world in 10, 20, 50 years from now.”

In addition to meeting the needs of the growing number of students studying at the centre – numbers are predicted to double by 2026 – it will also deliver a programme of outreach and engagement activities for the wider community, offering workshops, performances and creative writing weeks.

Professor Patterson said that as a result of these outreach projects the Seamus Heaney centre will “more than ever be a link between the past and the future, between the city and Queen’s University, between writing here and elsewhere.”

“The Seamus Heaney Centre is all about becoming, bringing into being new ways of thinking and seeing, new writers and scholars give those new ways voice and personality.”

“A centre with Heaney at its heart – a centre where writing lives.”