Secondary school pupils to have access to CPR training as part of curriculum

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced that post-primary pupils will have access to CPR training, but an SDLP MLA is hoping to take it one step further by introducing legislation to ensure the training is a permanent part of the school curriculum going forward.

The Department of Education has written to all post-primary school principals setting out its expectation that, from the 2022/23 academic year all pupils aged 11-14 should be provided with CPR training as part of the school curriculum

“CPR is a critical and potentially life-saving skill. In Northern Ireland, there are around 1,400 cardiac arrests a year that take place outside hospital,” the Minster said.

“Less than one person in ten survives to be discharged from hospital. We know that providing CPR training within the school curriculum can have a clear and measurable impact on survival rates.

“My Department has therefore written to all post primary schools setting out my expectation that pupils at Key Stage 3 will be trained in CPR from the 2022/23 school year,” said Ms McIlveen.

“I have asked CCEA and the Education Authority to work closely with the British Heart Foundation and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to develop guidance, resources and training to support schools in this important work.”

CPR training kits are available free to all eligible post-primary schools through the British Heart Foundation’s ‘Call Push Rescue’ programme. It contains a range of resources to support the teaching of CPR, including reusable inflatable manikins and practice-while you-watch DVDs.

The Minister added: “The importance of CPR Training is clearly demonstrated by Clare and Melissa Doyle. Clare suffered a cardiac arrest in 2017. She was saved by the heroic and quick thinking actions of her daughter Melissa who performed CPR.

“Melissa had been taught CPR at her school, Fort Hill Integrated College by her school nurse using the British Heart Foundation’s Call Push Rescue training kit. Learning CPR at school saves lives”.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath will now sponsor legislation in the Assembly compelling the Department of Education to introduce CPR training in the curriculum.

The South Down MLA welcomed the additional guidance to schools and said that it will compliment the legislative intervention he hopes to make.

“I welcome the next step which has been taken towards seeing a generation of young people trained up and ready to save lives,” he said.

“It’s not every day we get a news story that every political party can support and for me this one has always been worth pursuing.

Colin McGrath SDLP

“This will make a tangible difference to saving lives. Our current figures have some 1,400 out of hospital cardiac arrests taking place here every year and tragically only 1 in 10 will survive. We can do better, and we are committed to doing better.

“While the Minister’s announcement today and allocation of funding is welcome, we need a broader change to the curriculum. That should go beyond CPR and include AED awareness training,” he said.

“Therefore, I will continue to pursue legislation at Stormont to ensure our young people are fully prepared to save lives.

“Today’s announcement only underpins the value of devolved government and I would respectfully suggest the Education Minister reminds the DUP Leader of this the next time he is posturing about collapsing these institutions.”

Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland Fearghal McKinney said the progress is a significant step.

“Every day in Northern Ireland people tragically die because bystanders don’t have the confidence or knowledge to perform CPR and defibrillation. We know that in other countries where children are taught CPR in school cardiac arrest survival rates are higher,” said Mr McKinney.

“We congratulate the Education Minister for taking this action to ensure every pupil will now leave post-primary school with the skills and confidence to save a life.

“This is a significant step that promises to improve the odds of survival for countless people who have a cardiac arrest in the future.”