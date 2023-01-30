Sectarian sign outside Co Down school bid to intimidate children, says SF MP

Police have said they are investigating after a sectarian hate crime after what Sinn Fein described as a “racist and intimidatory” sign was placed outside a school in Co Down.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard spoke out after the sign was spotted outside Cumran Primary School in the Square, Clough, near Dundrum.

“It’s totally disgraceful that a sign attacking children learning the Irish language has been placed outside a local school in Clough,” the Sinn Fein MP said.

“There is no place in our society for racist threats and this sign is a clear attempt to intimidate school children.

“It’s particularly sinister and worrying that this sign has named a local school. Those responsible should stop now.

“I would urge anyone with information on this sign to bring forward to the police.”

Police confirmed they had received a report that “damage had been caused to a sign outside the premises” at around 9.30am on Monday morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime, to contact 101 quoting reference number 393 of 30/01/23,” the PSNI added.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”.