Sharp increase of NI children in care since start of pandemic

The Health Minister has said there has been a sharp increase in the number of Northern Ireland children in care since the start of the pandemic.

Robin Swann raised the matter as he has announced the first “fundamental examination” of children’s social care for Northern Ireland in over a decade.

The independent review will begin next month and is expected to take around 16 months to complete.

It will be led by Professor Ray Jones with assistance from an advisory panel.

Minister Swann said: “The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the importance of such services and exposed a level of fragility within the system for the most vulnerable children and young people.”

The Department of Health has said Northern Ireland now has the highest number of children in care since the introduction of the Children Order in 1995, with a sharp increase since the start of the pandemic.

The Children Order was introduced to support and protect children to the highest extent possible.

Under examination from the upcoming review will be support services for families, the care of children away from their families and how the services are currently structured as well as looking at the support for staff.

Minister Swann continued: “The review will look at how we support families to keep their children safe and well-cared for and enable them to stay together, and where this is not possible the provision of alternative care.

"It will also examine how the current services are structured, managed and led and assess if we can do more. In addition, we need to ensure the staff providing front-line services are sufficiently supported and developed to deliver the best possible outcomes for children, young people, families and parents who need their help and support.”

Other members of the advisory panel will include Judge Patricia Smyth, Professor Pat Dolan and Marie Roulston (former Director of Children’s services) along with young people and parents/carers with personal experience of children’s social care services.

The young people, parents and carers will be independently recruited and supported by the Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC) and Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI).

Lead reviewer, Professor Ray Jones said: “I am delighted to lead this important review of children’s services. It is incumbent on us all to care for, nurture and develop our children to enable them to flourish as children and then as adults.

"I took this role as the lead independent reviewer to help shape the services that may help deliver that ambition. To assist with the ambition of helping children to flourish I am donating my fee from this appointment to a university scholarship programme which helps children from care or disadvantaged backgrounds to go to university.”