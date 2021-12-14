Single transfer test group ‘very confident’ of 2023 start

The first chairman of the new grammar schools body set up to run a single transfer test has said he ‘very confident’ everything will be in place for the tests to take place in 2023.

Michael Carville, who is principal at Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards, will head the new Schools’ Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG).

Almost 60 grammar schools in Northern Ireland have now signed up to the single test, which will replace the dual tests currently run by AQE and PPTC tests, which were first held in 2008 at the end of the former eleven plus exam which had been operating since 1947 to allow pupils access to grammar schools based on academic selection.

The first is due to be held in November 2023 and will end the current system of separate tests for pupils seeking to gain entry to grammar schools.

“We’re a group of almost 60 schools,” said Mr Carville.

“There are eight directors, including myself, who is chairing the group, all of whom are school principals,” he said.

“We’ve engaged the services of GL Assessment, an internationally-renowned, regarded testing organisation to provide this test for us.

“We’re very confident this test will begin in November 2023.

“We felt it was necessary because families do want their children to transfer to selective schools and they also want to reduce the burden of the transfer system and we’re keen to help them with that.”

The second and fourth Saturdays in November 2023 have been earmarked for the new tests to be held for the first time, with each test comprising English and Mathematics questions and there will a mixture of multiple choice and extended written questions.

Launching the plans for the new single test in September, SEAG said: “The ultimate goal is that every pupil can sit one set of tests whose outcomes will be recognised and accepted across all schools in Northern Ireland whose boards of governors wish to use such an assessment.”

The cost to parents to enter their child for the test will be £20 but entry will be free for pupils who are entitled to free school meals.

While the majority of grammar and other selective post-primary schools have signed up to the common test plan, it's understood four grammar schools have still not committed to the new single SEAG test.

The move comes at the beginning of an 18-month Independent Review of the Education system in Northern Ireland, with the merits of holding a transfer test for pupils expected to figure prominently in the discussions.

The review panel, led by chair Dr Keir Bloomer, are expected to make their first report to Stormont’s Education Committee on Wednesday since the panel was announced in September.