Sinn Fein call on Diane Dodds to extend Covid hardship payment to students outside NI

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has been urged to look again at extending a £500 one off Covid hardship payment to full-time students who are studying outside Northern Ireland.

Almost 40,000 students at university and in further education in Northern Ireland are expected to receive the support payment within the next few weeks, but the Minister said that legislation meant she had been unable to extend the payment to those in other jurisdictions.

While Mrs Dodds confirmed that those payments will be made soon, she said that despite exploring all options for including other externals students from Northern Ireland in the payments, that had not been possible.

“I’m acutely aware that all our students have experienced terrible disruption since the onset of the pandemic,” she told the Assembly yesterday and said she and her officials had a discussion with the Student Loan Company about arranging payments to NI students studying in the republic of Ireland and across Great Britain.

“Subsequent legal advice indicated that the department would not have the power to make such payments to public bodies outside of Northern Ireland,” she said, adding that those students without access to the NI scheme “will have full access to the payments and the supports that are available from within their institution”.

But Sinn Fein has called on the Minister to think again about how students should be supported.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of so many,” said Caoimhe Archibald MLA.

“Students have been left in a situation where, despite the best efforts of lecturers, teaching assistants and other staff, the university or college experience is not what many had expected or signed up for”.

Dr Archibald welcomed the fund, which will see £500 payments for full time students but questioned why it hasn’t been extended to all students from Northern Ireland studying in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

“There is still time for you minister to say to students ‘I hear you’,” she said.

“I hope you will heed the calls and finally do this.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton defended the Economy Minister adding: “Students of all ages, right across the province, have faced very challenging circumstances throughout the Covid pandemic.

“The £500 payment for students was part of a £37m package to address issues across the further and higher education sector. Students from NI studying in England, Scotland and Wales “do have access to support from the institutions that they are enrolled in.”

And Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said that if the minister keeps hearing the same speech in the chamber perhaps “she’ll maybe start to get the message”.

“Just because she can’t doesn’t mean she shouldn’t be making the effort to try and do it,” the East Antrim MLA told the Assembly.

And Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan added: “The Minister has used every trick in the book to avoid bidding for Covid funding.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way,” he said.

“The Finance Minister has made it clear that funding can be made available and has invited the Economy Minister to bid for this.”

“The minister says she can’t give money to universities in Britain, fair enough, but she must find innovative ways of getting money into the hands of hard-pressed students.”