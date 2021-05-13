Smooth ride: £31m fleet of new school buses hits the road in Northern Ireland

A fleet of 116 new school buses will hit the road this month following a multi-million pound investment by the Department of Education.

Some £13m worth of new high specification buses will now go into operation, transporting 3,500 pupils to mainstream and special schools.

Education Minister Peter Weir was at Lagan College in Belfast to launch the fleet and said a further £18m will be invested in the year ahead.

“The safety of our young people is my top priority and through this investment of £31m, by the end of the year parents can be assured that their children have safe and reliable transport for their home to school journey,” the minister said.

“One of the features, CCTV within and outside the bus, means that the drivers don’t have a blind spot. It’s safer all-round and will cut down on the risk of accidents. With greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions, these buses will also be better for the environment. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The Education Authority runs over 800 vehicles, helping to transport 86,000 pupils every day.

By the end of this year £31m will have been invested and after five years the department aims to have replaced 50% of the fleet.