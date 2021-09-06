Some NI schools not following guidance over pupils and close contacts with Covid

Some schools in Northern Ireland are not abiding by current public health guidance on how they should deal with pupils who have come into close contact with someone with Covid-19.

Current guidance says that if a pupil has a close contact, they — and their whole class — should be sent home until they have taken a PCR test. If it is negative, they may return to school, with a further test on day eight of their 10-day exposure period advised.

However, a number of schools here are sending pupils home for the whole 10-day period.

Diane Dawson, principal of Braniel Primary School in east Belfast, informed parents in a video message last week the school would not be following the Public Health Agency advice.

She said her school would require pupils who are close contacts to self-isolate for 10 days.

"I believe this is the best way to keep most of our children in school most of the time," she said. "The other way they will be in and out, and in and out, for up to 18 days if they test positive any time up until day 8 then another 10 days of self-isolation and a negative test.”

Graham Gault of the National Association of Head Teachers said school leaders were also being "overwhelmed" with the requirements of contact tracing following confirmed cases.

"Our principals have understandably made some decisions in order to err on the side of safety," he told the BBC yesterday.

In a letter to schools sent on Friday, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced more than £5m in extra funding to help schools cope with the additional pressures, and said she was aware of "a number of issues" for schools around "contact tracing, due to the new rules on close contacts, the numbers of cases and the pressure which this had caused in some schools".

One Belfast parent last night said it was a no-win situation.

“As the father of two boys — one doing the 11-plus soon — who have been in classes sent home from school in the first week, I can say the start of the new term has been a bit of a disaster for us.

"My kids tested negative and are back today, but there is concern that if just one of the tests in either class was wrong, we could have a problem. However, the alternative — keeping children off for 10 days — is an issue for parents who can’t work at home.”