Some schools still waiting for remote learning devices, says education chair Chris Lyttle

Some schools in Northern Ireland will have to wait for delivery of devices to help pupils with remote learning "until mid to late February", Stormont's Education committee has heard.

Education chair Chris Lyttle revealed the situation after education department officials revealed that £9m throughout this year will be spent on the procurement of devices like tablets and laptops to assist pupils while they learn at home.

Mr Lyttle said he was aware of situation facing a number of schools half way into the current school term, after Newry and Armagh SDLP MLA Justin McNulty insisted some schools feel "they have not had the support" they need on the issue.

The Alliance MLA explained: "We're hearing reports that some schools may not receive the devices they need until mid-to-late February. "

In response he was told there have been supply challenges, because there has been "so much demand for devices right across the economy".

The Education Department official added: "There has been £2.4m to support the expansion of bandwidth, £2.2m for the purchase of Chromebooks, and £2m for more laptops... All of the bids have been taken seriously."

The official urged the schools in question to alert the Education Authority.

"If there any specific issues, then they should be referred to the Education Authority in the first instance," he added.

He also stressed it was important proper procedures were followed by the DoE on the matter.

The potential delay raises concerns that some pupils could be put at a disadvantage should schools here not return to the classroom next month.

Education Minister Peter Weir has far not stated if schools will continue with online learning beyond next month after Northern Ireland's lockdown was extended to March.