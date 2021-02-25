Special needs children 'failed by education system for too long'

Watchdog calls for independent review in critical report into sub-standard service

A highly-critical report from the Public Accounts Committee accused the Education Authority (EA) of continually delivering a sub-standard service. (Ian West/PA)

Families and children with special educational needs have been failed by a dysfunctional system, a Stormont watchdog has concluded.

A highly-critical report from the Public Accounts Committee accused the Education Authority (EA) of continually delivering a sub-standard service.

It called for an independent external review.

A child has special educational needs (SEN) if they have learning difficulties and are assessed as requiring special help.

Statements are legally binding documents issued by the EA, setting out a child's needs.

Almost one in five of the school population here is deemed to have SEN. In 2019/20, this equated to 67,224 children - 19,200 have a statement. Most attend mainstream schools.

Last September a report by the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) called for an urgent overhaul of the system.

Auditors found demand was rising with key targets routinely missed. A 26-week deadline for issuing statements was broken for nearly nine out of every 10 children assessed.

A review into issues around assessment has been running for 13 years and cost £3.6m but is incomplete. None of the recommendations from a previous NIAO report, published in 2017, have been fully delivered.

The Audit Office findings have now been considered by the PAC.

It noted that from 2015 to 2020, the department and EA spent more than £1.3bn supporting children with SEN, with costs rising each year.

Committee chair William Humphrey said: "We have been disappointed to find a culture within the Education Authority that has allowed it to continually deliver a sub-standard service for far too long.

"These weaknesses have failed both families and children with Special Educational Needs."

Mr Humphrey said committee members were surprised to discover that the EA does not know how many children are seeking to access SEN support.

During evidence sessions, the PAC heard that 38% of Statutory Assessments are now exceeding the 26 week timeframe - down from 85% during 2019/20. .

While MLAs welcomed the EA's commitment to reducing delays, they expressed concern that children and their families had been failed for many years.

The report states: "There have been unacceptable delays in the SEN Statutory Assessment process. The PAC believes there has been a culture within the EA whereby the continued failure of the Statutory Assessment process and the delivery of a sub-optimal service with deep rooted and systemic weaknesses was tolerated for far too long."

It added: "Whilst the commitment for improvement is welcomed, the committee remains concerned at the number of children that have been failed and how long these failings have been allowed to continue. In PAC's view there are elements of dysfunctionality within the EA."

Education Minister Peter Weir said: "My department is giving urgent consideration to the contents and recommendations within the report.

"In response to various reports in this area there is a programme of improvement already under way which has seen a significant improvement in the performance of the Education Authority on SEN statutory assessment and statementing processes in recent months."

Education Authority chief executive Sara Long said: “The findings of this report and previously published reports remain a key priority for the Education Authority. We know that we must do better for our children with special educational needs or disabilities. We are committed to making the improvements that are needed, and a significant programme of work is underway.

“There remains much to do, and these recommendations further strengthen our commitment to transform services and supports for our children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities, and their families."