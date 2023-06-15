Special schools closed amid strike action as Education Authority says it has ‘no means’ to settle dispute

The Education Authority (EA) has said it has “no means” to settle an industrial dispute which resulted in the closure of five special schools in Northern Ireland today and left thousands of pupils without transport and school meals.

Glenveagh School in Belfast and Rossmar School in Limavady informed parents that pupils cannot attend from June 15 until June 23.

The EA confirmed that Park, Mitchell House and Oakwood schools in Belfast are taking similar measures as around 700 members of the Unite union take strike action.

Matthew McDermott, from the EA, told BBC Good Morning Ulster that five or six schools had to move to remote learning. He also said that about 105 of the authority’s transport routes are affected and around 7,000 children would not have been able to get a school meal during the strike.

“There’s no doubt the impact on learning outcomes for our children and young people will be significant, particularly our most vulnerable in our special schools, and the added pressure that this brings to parents trying to manage and plan is very difficult,” he added, stressing, however, that a funding gap “in excess of £200m” has left EA with “no means” to settle the dispute.

Unite members taking industrial action over what they say is “a failure to implement a review that would have led to significant increases in pay” include school bus drivers, maintenance workers, catering staff, classroom assistants, playground supervisors and cleaners.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham committed her union’s full support for the striking education workers.

“It is totally unacceptable that education workers in Northern Ireland have been denied this improvement as a result of this punishing budget set by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. This budget is not enough to maintain education services, let alone offer any protection to education workers in the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

“Chris Heaton-Harris’ brutal austerity budget is the cause of this strike action. Unite’s members working in education can be guaranteed the full support of this union in their fight for decent wages and to safeguard education services in Northern Ireland.”

Kieran Ellison, lead regional officer for Unite in the EA workforce, said members had “had enough”.

“With a 94% majority they voted for strike action and we are now commencing seven days of action. If we do not see any movement to improve the budget or deliver the pay and grading review, this strike is likely to escalate further in the new academic year.

“Responsibility for the impact that this strike will have resides squarely at the feet of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. He has set a brutal budget that fails our children, fails our schools and fails the workers who deliver the service.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle, Rossmar School principal Caroline Clements said that taking the decision to close the school had been “heart-breaking”.

“It has a huge impact on pupils and parents,” she added.

“Obviously parents are upset, because pupils will not be in school for seven days, but, I have to say, the majority of parents are supportive of our classroom assistants.”