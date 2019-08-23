St Dominic's School: 'It was a relief to finally see hard work pay off'

St Dominic's School

There was much cause for celebration at St Dominic's Grammar School on the Falls Road in Belfast yesterday when the GCSE results came in.

Brogan Brady, from west Belfast, was "completely buzzing" after getting eight A*s (Double Award Science, Maths, Additional Maths, Health and Social Care, Irish, Gaeilge and Music) and three As (English, English Literature and Religion).

"I didn't expect to do so well," the 16-year-old pupil said.

"I'm going to do biology, chemistry, maths and Irish for A-level and I hope to go into medicine or bio-chemistry after that. My parents are so happy."

Lisburn teen Eve Twomey obtained 10 GCSEs in English (A*), English Literature (A*), Irish (A*), French (A), History (A), Maths (A), Religion (A), Double Award Science (2 As) and Drama (A).

"I'm really over the moon," said Eve (16).

"My parents are very happy as well. I'm hoping to do English, drama, history and Irish for A-level."

Miah Lynch (16), from Newtownabbey, was delighted with the 12 GCSEs she obtained in Music (A*), Drama (A*), English (A*), English Literature (A*), Maths (A*), Further Maths (A), Double Award Science (A*, A), Further Maths (A), History (A), Religion (A) and Spanish (A).

"I knew I put the work in but I had last-minute nerves and I started doubting myself," she said.

"I wasn't expecting to do so well and I just burst into tears when I got my results."

She added: "My whole family is over the moon. My mum started crying. I'm going to stay here for A-levels in music, English, politics and drama."

West Belfast girl Ciara Black, who celebrated her 17th birthday on Wednesday, said her GCSE results were "the best present ever".

That's understandable as she obtained an impressive nine A*s (Media Studies, Double Award Science, Maths, Further Maths, Art and Design, English Literature, Music and Religion) and two As (English and French). "It was a relief to finally see my hard work pay off," she said, adding that she hopes to study chemistry, physics, maths and music for A-levels at the school."

Meanwhile, Emilia Sousa Ua Bruadair (16), from west Belfast, got seven A*s (Double Award Science, Maths, Further Maths, Irish, Gaeilge and Religion) and four As (English, English Literature, History and Business Studies).

"I worked very hard and I'm very happy," she said. "I'm hoping to stay here to do A-levels in chemistry, biology, Irish and maths. I'm considering a career in engineering but I'm not too sure."