St Mary’s Magherafelt tops Sunday Times’ school table

St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt has been named the best performing secondary school in Northern Ireland.

It was the highest local school in the Sunday Times’ School Guide and number 34 in the UK as a whole.

Seven Northern Ireland schools were ranked in the top 50, but their strong showing is not without controversy.

A research paper published by Queen’s University last month said the education system perpetuated divisions.

St Mary’s new principal Paul McClean said while he was “delighted” with the result, grades were not his number one goal.

The result rounds off a remarkable year for the school, which will celebrate its centenary in 2027.

It lifted its second MacRory Cup in Gaelic football, while A-level pupils broke records with exam success.

Three quarters achieved an A* or A grade, increasing to 92% for grades A* to B.

It was those statistics which lifted the school to the top of the academic tree.

“I recognise I am very lucky to have joined a school which is performing to such a high standard,” said Mr McClean, who took over as principal in September.

“From my first day in post, I have received such a warm welcome from staff and pupils.

“It is not hard to see the capability of individuals and teams across the broad spectrum of our school.

“This very prestigious recognition is based on a range of factors, most notably the pupil academic outcomes and the outstanding quality of those grades in the last academic year.

“This is a wonderful reflection of the myriad elements that go together to make a successful school — a huge range of extra-curricular opportunities, hard-working teaching and support staff, a supportive and responsive parental body, high expectations, high-quality learning and teaching and, of course, our dedicated and ambitious pupils.”

St Mary's principal Paul McClean

Mr McClean was keen to highlight the hard work that goes on in the background, often carried out unnoticed.

“I thank our staff right across the school for their efforts and energy over the past number of years,” he said.

“We are delighted with the achievements in the last year, not least given the disruption to their GCSE and AS levels of study.

“However, the academic outcomes, which are first class at every level, are a by-product of the culture of challenge and support that exists here in the classroom and far beyond.

“To me, the fundamental goal of a Catholic school should be the notion of community and how each of us, from first-year pupils to our leavers, from support staff to our teachers and myself, should attend St Mary’s each day prepared to do our best, reach our own potential and support those around us in doing the same.

“More important than any set of grades or access to university is leaving St Mary’s with a value system that sets our pupils up for life.

“It is about respect for others and respect for themselves.

“There are so many challenges and competing priorities in young peoples’ lives that the safety and support of parents and schools working closely together is a necessary element to each pupil reaching their potential.”

The Sunday Times’ rankings used the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The league tables were determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level (given double weighting), the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades and the percentage graded 7, 8 and 9 at GCSE and iGCSE.

Two more Catholic grammar schools made up the top three in Northern Ireland.

Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School in Belfast was second in the list, with Our Lady and St Patrick’s College in Knock coming in third place. Belfast’s Strathearn School and the Friends’ School Lisburn completed the top five.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, said pupils, teachers and families could be proud of their efforts after a difficult period.

She added: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health, from meditation rooms to counselling support.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. In choosing a school, parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

