Staff member at Belfast school tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member at St Louise's Comprehensive College in west Belfast has tested positive for Covid-19.

The school has not yet reopened to pupils, although some year groups are expected at the beginning of next week.

Mary Henry, Principal of St Louise’s College, Belfast said on Friday: "I can confirm that a member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have sought the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) and an enhanced clean of the school has been arranged.

"Whilst the school has not reopened to pupils at this stage, I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to confirm that every precaution has been taken.

"Ensuring the safe return of pupils and staff to school is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully."