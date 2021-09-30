Stamp of approval: NI pupil recognised for her tribute to Captain Tom

A portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore by a young artist from Northern Ireland is in the running to appear on a new stamp.

The late Captain Tom made international headlines last year as he raised millions of pounds for NHS charities as healthcare staff fought the pandemic.

His sponsored walk along lengths of his garden aimed to raise £1,000 by his 100th birthday on April 30. But by that date, his efforts had captured the hearts of the nation, and the total raised passed £30m, and would go on to raise almost £33m.

During the summer term last year, Banbridge Academy’s art department took part in a nationwide competition run by the Royal Mail — and one pupil was particularly inspired by the late centenarian.

Schools and pupils across the UK were tasked with creating a series of stamps dedicated to ‘Covid Heroes’ and Banbridge Academy entered over 350 designs into the competition.

From across the UK a total of 120 finalists were chosen, including one of the Academy’s Year 11 pupils, Cadey-Lee Jess.

She was selected as a Regional Finalist and one of the top 10 in Northern Ireland, meaning she and her school are now guaranteed a prize.

An incredible 606,049 entries were received from children across the UK, with an astounding 7,479 schools taking part, and the contest is now set to hold a Guinness World Record for the largest postage stamp design competition.

A special panel of judges will now determine the winning 24 regional designs and these will be announced in November.

From these, eight winning images will be chosen as official Royal Mail stamps and will be signed off by the Queen. They will then appear on millions of items of mail across the UK when they are issued in the Spring of 2022.