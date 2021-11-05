Stormont departments collaborating key to tackling underachievement in education, committee told

Stormont’s progress towards implementing the 47 recommendations of a key report into educational underachievement will be a real test of the ability of departments to work together, a Stormont committee has been told.

The report A Fair Start was published in June and the NI Assembly has allocated £4-5m in the current financial year to begin working through the recommendations.

But the ability of Stormont to fully implement the report will test cooperation between departments to the full, with education already facing a shortfall of £350m in the next year to maintain the system as it runs currently.

Stormont’s Education Committee heard earlier this week that further funds for implementing reports, such as A Fair Start, will still have to be found.

Briefing the Public Accounts Committee, Dr Noel Purdy, from Stranmillis University, who led the expert panel in authoring the report, said that though a figure of £190m reported as the cost of implementation when the report was first published, it was more important to look at the cost of £73m per year once all the recommendations had been implemented.

“The figure quoted in the media, that’s the total over a four-five year period. The maximum per year is £73m, and that’s when everything is up and running after three, four, five years,” said Dr Purdy.

“In the initial stages, it’s much less than that. £4.5m has been set aside in this financial year. That ramps up in the second year and it’s a gradual increase as the programmes become established through collaborate approaches.”

But ensuring those collaborate approaches is a hurdle still to be overcome.

“We understand the challenges government departments face in collaborating,” said Dr Purdy.

“Progress has bee made in that respect, particularly through the Covid pandemic. We hope that can be built on through all government departments, right down to local council level.”

Committee chair William Humphrey said his members are fully supportive of what the measures can achieve, but said it would need a complete buy in, including from the First and Deputy First Ministers to ensure success.

“Talk is cheap,” he said. “But it takes money to buy whiskey.

“We need to ensure politicians actually deliver on this as it is so important for individual children, their families and Northern Ireland plc that this money is delivered.

“It’s important that joined-up approach actually happens now. If it’s not there, we won’t be able to achieve.”

A Fair Start said the focus going forward needs to be on early years education. It also called for a championing of mental health, ensuring the relevance and appropriateness of curriculum and assessment, promoting a whole community approach to education, and a special focus on maximising the potential of boys in the classroom.