Stormont education department criticises ‘flawed and over-simplified’ divided schools report

Ulster University says it has requested its logo is removed from paper

The Department of Education and the representative body for controlled schools have called a report from Ulster University examining the cost of Northern Ireland’s divided education system ‘misleading’ and ‘inaccurate’.

Both CSSC (Controlled Schools Support Council) and the department have taken issue with the report’s findings.

It had suggested that £226m could be saved every year ‘by removing the perceived waste due to costs of division’.

But the department and CSSC said the report was ‘oversimplified’ and that rather than help address concerns over the funding of education, it has heightened the problem with decision-makers now using the statistic for further cuts.

Ulster University said it had requested its logo be removed from the report.

The report, from the university’s Unesco Education Centre, said segregated education in Northern Ireland is coming at an additional cost of more than £600.000 a day.

But Mark Baker, chief executive of the CSSC, said the figures quoted are now being used by senior decision-makers to undermine the argument for further investment in education.

Mark Baker, Chief Executive, CSSC.

“At a time when our children and young people are being disadvantaged due to drastic education underfunding in comparison to other parts of the United Kingdom, it is imperative that any analysis of costs and potential savings is evidence based and accurate,” he said.

“Too often large memorable numbers are placed in the public domain without time being taken to fully read and challenge the arguments and listen to contrary opinion and evidence.

“Our concern is that the Transforming Education Cost of Division paper is being quoted by senior decision-makers as definitive and being used to undermine the argument for fair funding for schools in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Baker added the CSSC had raised "significant concerns about the assumptions and methods used directly with the university and will raise with the NI Affairs Committee this week”.

The report, published last month, revealed that ‘around 93% of pupils still attend schools that reflect the divided nature of society; a British or Irish ethos is embedded in the subjects taught, the games they play, the holidays they celebrate and perspectives they are exposed to on religion and historical events’ and said segregation was “a costly luxury”.

But the Department of Education also raised concerns.

It added: “The Department of Education agrees with CSSC’s analysis of the Cost of Division Paper which it considers to be a flawed and over-simplified analysis of complex education issues that is misleading at a time when education for children and young people in Northern Ireland is seriously underfunded.

“Findings presented ignore that parental preference plays a key role in how much school transport is funded; disregard the fact that available places (erroneously referred to as ‘empty desks’) in a school do not make a school any cheaper to run as we fund children, not places; and vastly overinflate the cost of shared education programmes which on average cost the Department £4m per year and not £95.6m as quoted in the report.

“The Department supports robust academic research based on accurate factual evidence and presented in a way that reflects our context and informs policy development and delivery.

“Researchers are encouraged to engage with the department in developing their analysis to ensure complex education issues can be presented in a way that is valid, clear and accurate.”

A UU spokesperson said that the report was "not reflective of the views of the university".

"It is a position paper which is not based on primary research conducted at the university but represents the personal opinion of the independent authors," they said.

"While we support the right and freedom of academics to publish reports such as these, we have requested that the incorrect use of the university's logo is remedied through its removal from this report."