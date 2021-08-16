Stormont urged to insist NI schools have a ‘common sense’ price for uniforms

Some schools have been accused of ignoring official Stormont advice to keep the cost of new uniforms at an affordable level. Credit: monkeybusinessimages

Northern Ireland’s Children’s Commissioner has accused some schools of ignoring official Stormont advice to keep the cost of new uniforms at an affordable level.

Koulla Yiasouma said the Executive must now take a tougher stance on the rising cost to families, and has urged Northern Ireland to follow the example of England and Wales where schooto keep costs down.

Currently, families with a child eligible for free school meals can access a uniform grant of £73. In most cases, that doesn’t even cover the cost of a school blazer, with parents then expected to fork out for shirts, skirts and sports equipment as well. In many cases, parents are being forced into debt to cover the cost of sending their child to school, with the cost of a uniform for a grammar school up to 25% higher.

Some parents are being asked to pay up to £35 for a tailored school skirt, with similar schoolwear available for less than £10 on the high street.

“The Department of Education should require all schools to take a common sense approach to their uniform policy,” said Ms Yiasouma. “They should require schools to ensure that they get their parents to purchase uniforms from the most affordable sources at the most affordable prices.

“That was a recommendation I put forward five years ago. In 2018, the Department released their guidance to say have a think about the price. Here we are in 2021 and some schools are completely ignoring that advice from government.

“The time has long since passed where our government should be very clear with all schools and say we need you to make sure that your uniforms are priced at the most affordable level and that the gap between the uniform grant for children on free school meals and the real cost of a school uniform should be much, much narrower than it is now.”

The Commissioner said the Executive had to introduce mandatory guidance for schools as they continue to ignore the current, non-mandatory guidance.

“In order to get mandatory guidance, we need an Executive to do that,” she said.

A newly-formed Parent Engagement Group (PEG) has this week launched a survey of parents in Northern Ireland looking specifically at the cost of uniforms across Northern Ireland.

It is a collaboration of concerned parents and parent support group Parentkind.

Naomi McBurney, spokeswoman for PEG, said: “More and more parents are struggling with the rising cost of school uniforms and PEG aims to provide a platform for discussion on this increasing issue.

“While the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has made a commitment to review the current school uniform grant, the Parent Engagement Group want to seek consultation with parents first before any adjustments are made,” she said.

She added: “School uniforms have been an issue for many years, and it is time for change.

“However, we believe change cannot, and should not happen, until we understand the extent of the problem and how best to support parents going forward.’

Koulla Yiasouma added that schools are being left to their own devices.

“Many have actually just ignored the advice and pleas from parents,” she said.

“It all goes back to the sense that ‘if you want to come to our school, you have to pay the cost’. The idea where we have a free education system in Northern Ireland goes out of the window for many children.

“Schools don’t want to step up to the plate. It’s scandalous.”

The Department of Education said that while the uniform grant is not in place to cover the entire cost of a school uniform, work is currently underway to review the criteria used to assess eligibility.

“The wearing of school uniforms in Northern Ireland is not governed by legislation but falls to schools to determine,” the Department said.

“The day-to-day management of schools, including school uniform policy, is a matter for school Principals, subject to any directions that might be given by the Board of Governors.

“To assist schools in developing their school uniform policies, the Department of Education issued guidance.

“Guidance advises that schools should ensure that their school uniform policy is fair and reasonable, in practical and financial terms, and that schools should have regard to their duties under relevant equality and other legislation.

“The guidance also recommends that schools consult with parents and pupils when drawing up school uniform policy.”

The Department said the guidance was revised in June 2018 and all schools were written to reminding them of the importance of keeping the costs of school uniforms to a minimum.