Stormont warns NI universities they will have to tighten their belts in 2023

Claire Sugden MLA fears looming cuts will lead to fewer places for local students

The Department for the Economy has warned universities they will have to re-examine spending priorities in 2023 as it faces a “difficult” budget position.

Higher education will not be immune to potential cuts and there are concerns the number of places available to students from here will be limited next year as a result.

Last week Ulster University admitted it would have to consider the potential impact of cuts, saying it was “deeply concerned” and would “need to re-evaluate investment plans”, though remained committed to working with Stormont to enable as many places to be awarded to local students as possible.

The Department for the Economy, which is responsible for funding universities, said hard decisions would be needed.

“As it is anticipated that the 2023/24 budget position will be difficult, it is reasonable and prudent for all areas, including higher education institutions, to re-examine their future expenditure requirements,” it said.

Part-funding of our universities enables local students to study at them more cheaply than elsewhere in the UK.

Queen's University in Belfast

Queen’s University has already said potential cuts would mean them having to reduce the number of local students by a rate of 525 per 5% loss in funding.

And Ulster University said any cuts would limit opportunities for young people and have a consequence for the economy. It added: “With three campuses, Ulster University plays a unique role in Northern Ireland.

“Ulster University is firmly committed to this regional footprint, which we deliver at a cost of over £15m per annum that is currently unfunded.

“If budget cuts were to be applied, the university would need to re-evaluate its investment plans and rebalance accordingly.

“But we would remain committed to working with the Department for the Economy to preserve as many higher education places for local students as possible.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden warned cuts could lead to a dramatic decrease in the number of local students attending university here, with many forced to look elsewhere for places on courses.

“The funding provided by Stormont has for many years enabled students from Northern Ireland to live and study at home more cheaply than going to other parts of the UK and Ireland,” she explained.

“We would also be forcing students here to go to other, far more costly universities elsewhere, where they would accumulate much more debt.

“The universities would attempt to rebalance the books by attracting students from further afield who pay higher fees.

“At the moment we don’t know what savings the Department for the Economy will have to make in the next financial year, or where.

“But securing the futures of our young people at costs they can more easily afford must surely be a priority, even amid any budget reductions.”