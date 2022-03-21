Strike action forces special education school in Belfast to close for the day

Pacemaker Press 21-03-2022: School bus disruption in Northern Ireland as Unite members strike begins. Some school transport, meals and council bin collections will be disrupted by a week-long strike from Monday. More than 2,000 members of the Unite union are taking strike action in a dispute over pay. Staff pictured on strike outside Glenveagh Special School in south Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

At least one special education school in Belfast has been forced to close for the day as a result of strike action by members of the Unite union.

Glenveagh School said it was not able to provide in-school teaching on Monday as over 2,000 union members start five days of industrial action over a pay dispute.

There has been disruption elsewhere, with the Education Authority (EA) saying over 300 bus routes have been affected by the strike action which has also hit meal services, as well as extending to some local council services like bin collections and Housing Executive maintenance.

Special education schools and those in rural areas where transport is heavily relied upon have been particularly affected, with many pupils transferred by the EA’s yellow school bus service.

James Curran, principal of Harberton Special School in Belfast, said the disruption would be “massively damaging”.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook with calls from concerned parents who are unaware of what is happening today,” he said.

“Just that uncertainty is creating huge anxiety among parents and then the knock-on is the anxiety that it will be creating for our children, many of whom will be sitting in their uniform waiting on the yellow bus to turn up and bring them to school.”

Mr Curran called for negotiations to minimise the risk to pupils at special education schools.

He added: “The disruption could cause a very difficult day for parents at home. The child’s routine is broken, behaviours can escalate.

“As much as I support the right to strike and the right to industrial action, I would encourage everyone who sits around those tables in negotiations to do everything they possibly can to minimise the risk to those children who attend special schools.”

Glenveagh School has written to parents informing them that it would not be able to provide in-school teaching on the first day of the strike action, with a decision on the remainder of the week to be made on Monday.

“We have concluded that, due to lack of staffing, we will unfortunately be unable to safely provide face-to-face teaching and support for pupils on Monday,” the letter said.

The school said it would provide remote learning for pupils or send work home instead, but told parents they may need to make their own transport arrangements and send a packed lunch for their child if they were coming into school.

Children who attend special education schools in Northern Ireland were among the hardest hit by the pandemic and the teaching staff shortages at the start of 2022. Employers had appealed for special schools not to be affected by the industrial action.

Unite said it has been “left with no option” as members begin five days of action over a local government pay offer of 1.75%. The union said is equated to a “real terms pay cut” due to a surge in the cost of living.

“Members in councils, the EA and the Housing Executive expressed overwhelming support for the industrial action in ballots,” said Gareth Scott from Unite.

“The offer was totally inadequate. These local authority workers have seen their pay cut in real terms by 22% in the last 12 years.

“Over the last two years, during the pandemic, they have been essential workers and now we have the cost of living crisis. The response to employers was to offer a meagre 1.75% increase.

“This could have been avoided by the employers making a fair and reasonable pay offer - something that goes a lot closer to meeting the cost of living. Our members do not want to be on strike, but they have got to the point where they feel they have no alternative.”

The EA has said it is “disappointed” at the union’s decision to go ahead with the strike over what it has said is a nationally-agreed pay award.

“While we respect the right of those taking part in the strike to raise their concerns, we are disappointed at the decision to take this action in relation to a pay award that has been agreed and settled at a national level with trade unions in line with established collective bargaining arrangements,” the EA said.

“We remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact the industrial action could potentially have on children with special educational needs, and those entitled to free school meals.”

Translink services and private hire bus and taxis have not been directly affected.

“There may be some disruption to the availability of meals in some schools,” the EA added.

“We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents where possible if meals will not be served.”

If meals are not available, the EA said it would deliver packed lunches to pupils entitled to free school meals.