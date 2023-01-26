Strike action inevitable after ‘evisceration’ of teaching profession in NI

Teachers have said the half day of strike action planned for February 21 is just the first battle in the fight to for the future of education in Northern Ireland.

They say the decision to walk out has not been taken lightly, and only comes after years of watching the ‘evisceration’ of the teaching profession.

Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU), said the education system here will ‘never recover’ unless teachers’ concerns are addressed as soon as possible after three of the main teaching unions here agree on strike action at the end of next month.

Members of the UTU will join with those from the NASUWT and The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) in the action which is likely to see the majority of schools in Northern Ireland close at noon as the protest over pay and conditions escalates.

“Our teachers are fighting for our children’s future — and their own — in a system which for the last decade has been eviscerated, systematically undermined and devalued,” said Ms White.

“As a result of inflation and poor pay scales, teachers have lost a decade when it comes to their salaries, but we risk losing much more, for we risk losing this generation of children — and those to follow — unless this situation is addressed.

“We have been forced into this and it is with the heaviest hearts and much soul-searching that we’ve been left with no alternative if the powers that be are to finally accept the grim reality that is teaching and learning in Northern Ireland today.”

She said teachers had no wish to go this far in their dispute and called on the Department of Education to start listening to ‘reasonable’ demands.

“Of course, we do not want to impact the most vulnerable children and will work to minimise disruption. We would, however, urge the Department of Education to heed what are only reasonable demands and know that if this doesn’t work we will escalate our action,” she said.

“Indeed, the disruption of industrial action on a given day will only go to highlight the grinding disruption teachers face day in day out as they battle — and it is often a battle — to teach our next generation in crumbling schools and with inadequate resources, to then take home a salary which is a poor reflection of their personal and professional investment.

“Already we have a £500m outstanding repair bill for school buildings, while Northern Ireland spends the least per head on children’s education in the UK.”

She highlighted the growing pay gaps between those in education and those employed elsewhere.

“In the last decade, teachers’ salaries have fallen by around 20% when inflation is factored-in.

“According to Public First, teachers have experienced among the lowest pay-growth in the last decade. Only social workers fared worse.

“This is especially ironic given that these professions are tasked with the wellbeing of some of our most vulnerable children — as evidenced by the rise in child welfare cases during lockdown.

“We need investment in our educators and we need it now or risk never recovering. To do nothing would risk cataclysmic consequences as our despairing, devalued teachers could ultimately disappear, leaving Northern Ireland schools — once the envy of the UK — as mediocre,” she continued.

“Already we see an escalating brain drain of potential teachers from Northern Ireland, attracted to more lucrative posts elsewhere.

“As a profession we cannot make the urgency of all this any clearer. While we will continue to engage with the powers that be, we are sending a clear message that enough is enough.

“This isn’t about a sticking plaster. The decision-makers know that and it is immoral that they have let this situation avalanche to the catastrophe it has become when so many opportunities to engage have been missed.”

Gerry Murphy, INTO’s Northern Secretary, said that since 2010, teachers had in effect had a 20% pay cut which has devalued the profession.

“Instead of penny-pinching education budgets and children’s curriculum recovery needs, the proper finances to ensure that the needs of education are accounted for needs to be put in place,” he added.

“Surely the children and their educators deserve better.”

Last February, unions rejected a pay offer from employers for the years 2021-2023 as “inadequate”.

The teaching employers claimed the deal was a 3.2% increase over two years, but the unions claimed it consisted of a restructure of pay grades which would lead to many teachers getting paid less.

Unions subsequently asked for a “cost of living” pay increase of 6% for 2021-22 and a rise of inflation plus 2% for 2022-23.