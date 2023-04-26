Striking teacher tells of working from son’s hospital bedside

Members of all five Northern Ireland teaching unions and other public sector workers gather at Belfast City Hall — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Edel McInerney is the head of the physics department at Campbell College in Belfast, but she’s also a mum of three.

Six weeks ago, her youngest son, Fionn, was going through open-heart surgery at a hospital in Dublin.

Unable to secure a replacement teacher, she was online with her classes of A-level and GCSE students while Fionn was in theatre and, later, going through recovery.

“It was planned, but the school couldn’t get a physics sub. They did get a sub teacher, but not a specialist sub teacher. I had to send work to the pupils,” she said in Belfast city centre yesterday.

“My colleagues had to jump out of classes and teach for 10 minutes when they could. I had to do reports when I was beside the hospital bed. That’s the reality of teaching.

“It’s because we care that it can’t go on. Why should students suffer for months before their exams? That’s why I did what I did. That’s how chronic things are.

“The school was brilliant and didn’t expect me to do that, but I couldn’t leave my students without work to do or without being there to give them the advice and help they needed.”

Fionn was among the kids along for the day, all outside watching a giant balloon.

All options were considered to make an impression for the strike, and one of the themes was ‘shrinking knickers’.

A streamer hanging across a doorway charts the history of underwear, from the oversized bloomers of the early 20th century to the G-strings of today.

The streamer is symbolic of the shrinking wages and lack of cover in the profession.

“I thought that might get a bit of attention,” said Bronagh Wright, head of EOTAS (education other than at school) at the local branch of National Education Union.

“We would prefer for this not to be happening. We are living in a world where budgets are being eaten away. Teachers are just not there, and specialist teachers can make a real difference.

“We need to train them, we need to recruit them and we need to reward them and give them the resources to be able to do the work. None of that is happening.”

Few are more aware of the pressures facing schools than special education teachers.

Denise Moore and Rhian Phelan

Denise Moore, who has worked in the sector for two decades, said what used to be the steady crumbling of the system had become a landslide.

She added: “This is not the time to be cutting funding, There’s a growing demand for special needs places. The list is getting longer and longer. The resources are not there, the training is not there and the substitute teachers are not there. It’s the children who suffer.”

Colleague Rhian Phelan has children ready to sit their A-levels and GCSEs.

She said: “I’ve been nearly 20 years in special education and I don’t want to be on strike, but I want to see resources there for the children. They are our priority. This is about the education system falling into ruin. We don’t want to sit back any longer and just let it happen.”

That was the general feeling across the teachers who turned up to support the rally, but there were other issues at play too.

A protester called Charlotte Carson said: “A big focus for us is that these cuts are affecting a workforce which is predominantly women.

“The divisive nature of education is being made worse. If it’s not funded properly, it doesn’t do its job properly.

“Disadvantaged children have a much harder time. The religious divide is well known, but the economic divide is growing. When education struggles, it hits the poorest hardest.”

Edel McInerney and Bronagh Wright

Walking up Great Victoria Street, the striking teachers were greeted by cheers.

They admitted they felt a little like rock stars walking onto a stage, but that feeling was all too brief. The reality returned as soon as the speeches started.

Today, they will be back in class, facing the same problems, not knowing what cuts are coming down the track next.

While the smiles of solidarity were a welcome distraction, there was a sense they will likely be at similar rallies in the future.

Earlier, in the backstreets of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, flags, stickers and badges were handed out on arrival.

It was not a working day for the teachers who made their way to the Oh Yeah Music Centre. It was more important than that.

Many had families along with them for the strike, kids arriving with parents.

Life as a teacher revolves around children inside and outside the classroom, a fact that can quickly be forgotten.

The faces of the youngest arrivals were painted as their mums and a few dads got on with the business for the day.

There was tea, coffee and cans of Coke and Fanta. It felt, in many ways, like a grand day out.

But it was a day teachers spent wishing they were back in their classrooms, doing the jobs they love with all the support they need to do them, getting paid as much as teachers in England and Scotland and having a better work/life balance.

The National Education Union hosted the gathering, which was specifically aimed at women, who make up 77% of the local teaching workforce. It was organised by Charlotte Carson, a teacher in north Belfast.

Later, teachers from across Belfast and beyond would gather at City Hall to hear speeches by union officials and wave flags in a show of strength.

But it’s with the individuals who often get lost in the crowd that stories can be found.