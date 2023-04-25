Striking teachers warn of savage cuts to come: ‘It’s about more than pay’

Thousands of workers take part in a day of strike action at Belfast City Hall on February 21, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott ) — © Kevin Scott

Parents don’t realise the cuts that are coming in education —that’s the stark warning from teachers as they begin a second day of strike action on Wednesday.

And while parents are facing childcare difficulties as most schools remain closed, teachers are urging them to support their stand as the future of their children is at stake.

“Teachers are striking for the children and young people they see every day in school because they fear for their education,” said Braidside Integrated Primary teacher Lynelle Fenton.

“I really don’t think parents realise the cuts that are coming and the profound, potentially irreparable damage they will do to our education system, a system which until now has often been the envy of other parts of the UK.

“If the government wants to invest in its young people, in the future of society, they must invest in our schools and teachers.”

Lynelle Fenton, principal at Braidside Integrated PS — © Kevin Cooper

President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, Ms Fenton said there are issues across education, with no-one taking responsibility for tackling them.

“Already we’re experiencing the impact of the brain drain as teachers quit Northern Ireland for better salaries elsewhere,” she said. “Young people who train in Scotland, for instance, simply can’t afford to come home to earn £8,000 less as a newly qualified teacher.

“Increasingly post primary schools are struggling to fill science teaching posts and other specialist subjects and this is only going to get worse unless this pay disparity is rectified.”

Head teachers will be joining the strike action for the first time in the history of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) union.

President Liam McGuckin is principal at Greenisland PS and said “teachers, leaders and other school practitioners” are leaving the profession, while it is becoming very difficult to recruit new candidates.

“Society demands that our children and young people have the best people in the key education roles within our schools,” he said. “To attract them, keep them and treat them fairly, we must ensure that school workers at all levels are fairly remunerated and that their workload is reasonable and manageable.

“Schools must be adequately funded to provide the highest possible standard of educational experiences for our children and that our system ensures that the needs of our most vulnerable children, particularly children with additional needs, are appropriately met.

“We regret that we have arrived at strike action. Now we need our parents to stand with us, join us by exerting pressure on our MLAs. This dispute is about more than just pay, it’s about the future of education in Northern Ireland.”

Liam McGuckin, principal of Greenisland Primary School

Mark Langhammer, regional secretary of National Education Union, said they are “acutely aware” that strike action can affect the education of pupils.

But he said “the battle is not simply or narrowly focussed on teachers’ pay alone”.

“Our teachers are not natural radicals and are taking a stand for education and for pupils’ interests,” continued Mr Langhammer. “The scale of the budgets cuts is savage — way beyond anything previously contemplated.

“We estimate that education will see cuts in the order of half a billion pounds in 2023-24. That probably means widespread redundancies.

“It means pay cuts for staff, loss of services for families, swelling class sizes, narrowed curriculum, fewer subject choices, and minimal trips and extra-curricular activities.”

The NASUWT’s Justin McCamphill said all teachers hope parents “will recognise that the quality of the education their children receive depends on having teachers who are recognised and rewarded as skilled professionals”.

“For teachers, taking strike action really is a last resort,” he said. “But when they feel they are not recognised and rewarded for what they do and they are insulted by receiving year on year pay cuts then they have little choice but to take this action.”

Taking strike action for the first time, Joanne Whyte, principal of Clarawood Special School in Belfast, said teachers are more than 25% worse off.

“I cannot accept this for the staff in this school who give their all on a daily basis to ensure the safety, the wellbeing, the learning and the development of our most special children, leaving very little time for families and home life,” she added.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said unless the Government can recruit and retain public servants then the delivery of vital services will suffer in the future.

"The Government must be able to attract and retain people who have the skills to deliver those vital services, including in health and education. This is especially challenging in an environment where inflation is high and the cost-of-living impacts on household budgets,” he said.

“There needs to be a rethink by the Treasury on public sector pay. If the public sector is to be fit for purpose in the 21st century, then it must be capable of attracting and retaining the people who are essential to the delivery of our key public services. Losing key workers to agencies or indeed other countries, is not sustainable.

“As such, we will continue to engage in discussions with the UK Government about public sector pay across the UK, including here in Northern Ireland. Even if it were fully functioning, our Executive does not have the resources to tackle this problem. Only the UK Government can do this and only the Treasury can deliver the funding needed to provide decent pay awards to public sector workers that will help safeguard the delivery of our public services for the future.”

Teachers will be joined in strike action by civil servants, and the Department for Infrastructure has warned of severe disruption to services and said contingency plans had been made “as far as possible”.

The Strangford Ferry will not be in operation and there will be a significant reduction in capacity to respond to flood emergencies should they occur, the department said.

DVA Test Centres are expected to open and customers with appointments should attend unless directly notified otherwise by the DVA.