Struggling NI parents face £1,000 bill to send child back to school

Survey reveals burden is leading to higher levels of family debt

The school uniform remains the most expensive item for parents

Some parents in Northern Ireland are struggling to meet school uniform costs. Stock image.

Parents face a near £1,000 bill for sending their child back to school this September, a report warns today.

The cost of kitting out pupils for the new term has risen sharply.

The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) said parents can expect to spend £837 per primary school child, a rise of £81 on last year, and £989 per secondary school child (up by £163).

Its poll of parents shows 78% are already feeling the financial burden of the back-to-school bill — a rise from 72% a year ago.

The details emerge in ILCU’s annual School Costs survey, which tracks the expense of children returning to school here.

It canvassed the opinions of 530 parents.

ILCU’s Martin Fisher said: “Our 2023 survey shows that parents continue to feel a considerable financial burden educating their children as costs continue to rise.

“Given the cost-of-living crisis, this is no surprise. However, it is extremely concerning that 20% of parents say they sacrifice spending on food to cover these costs.

“We know that the cutting of the ‘holiday hunger’ payment is leaving many disadvantaged children vulnerable.

“No child should have to go hungry in Northern Ireland in 2023.”

Uniforms are the top expense for parents, followed by lunches, extracurricular activities, transport and books.

Two-fifths (41%) of parents are getting into debt to cover these costs, with an average debt of £245.

One in eight (12%) of parents has debts of over £500.

Mr Fisher added: “There has been a small increase in the number of parents getting into debt compared to last year: 41% in 2023 compared to 38% in 2022, which is unwelcome.

“Thankfully, the message on getting a credit union loan rather than using money lenders for help with back-to-school expenses seems to be getting through.

“For back-to-school supplies, 6% will seek a credit union or bank loan, and only 1% said they would go to a moneylender. This is the type of community need which credit unions meet every day.”

Almost all parents (96%) said they had been affected by cost-of-living increases since the start of 2023, with 40% trying to earn additional income.

More than half (56%) had cancelled non-essential activities such as the gym and TV packages, while 25% were seeking loans.

Increased household costs over the summer holidays are also adding to financial pressures.

More than half of parents (54%) say having children home over the holidays will put them under added financial pressure. Grocery bills (75%) and utility bills (64%) are the top pressures.

The survey highlighted a reliance on credit cards (23% of respondents) to cover back-to-school costs, while 65% of parents believe that schools don’t do enough to keep the costs down

Some 70% of schools ask for a voluntary contribution from parents, with the average contribution increasing to £86 in 2023, up from £77 in 2022.

Family holidays (55%) are listed as the biggest sacrifice to cover back-to-school costs, while 20% say they have to sacrifice spending on food to cover these costs

More than one in three (37%) is forced to deny their children certain back-to-school items because they cannot afford to pay them. Some 40% said they are forced to deny extracurricular activities, with 40% unable to pay for school trips.