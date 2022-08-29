Student housing advice: From taking photos when you just move in to knowing who to contact when things go wrong

Looking for student accommodation can be exciting and daunting at the same time.

Housing Rights offers a specialist service, Housing Rights for Young People, which gives free independent housing advice and support to young people, including students.

Brenda Parker, advice services manager at Housing Rights, has shared some key advice to help manage a student rental for those who elect to stay outside university provided accommodation, from the beginning until the end of term.

“When getting your tenancy set up, legally, your landlord must protect your deposit in a protection scheme,” she said.

“If there’s a dispute about the deposit, the scheme will decide the outcome. They’ll ask for evidence to support your case.

“But make sure you know what your guarantor is signing up for and check whether your tenancy agreement has a clause that states you are ‘jointly and severally liable’.

“This means that if one tenant stops paying rent or moves out, the landlord can ask your guarantor for the full amount of rent owed by that tenant.

“And always check your tenancy agreement for anything that doesn’t seem fair. Your estate agent should not charge ‘letting fees’ for setting up the tenancy. Housing Rights can give you advice if you’re asked to pay a letting fee.

“It’s also a good idea to take photos when you first move in so that you have a record of the condition of the property.”

Brenda said it is also important to ensure you know who is responsible for maintenance after you move in.

“During your tenancy make sure you know who’s responsible for fixing things in your home,” she said. “Tell your landlord about problems as soon as they appear and keep a record of this. The council’s environmental health department can help if you’re struggling to get problems fixed.

“But it’s your responsibility to make sure that you and visitors to your home are not causing a nuisance. You can be evicted if someone makes repeated complaints against you about anti-social behaviour.”

She also advised new tenants to seek help if they’re concerned about the behaviour of their landlord.

“Your landlord should never call unannounced or behave in a way that seems aggressive or harassing. If you’re concerned about your landlord or estate agents’ behaviour you should seek independent advice.

“If you’re living in a shared house along with two or more other students, the landlord must have a HMO licence. It’s an offence if they don’t, and if you have problems with how the accommodation is being managed, you can contact your local council.”

All students will eventually move out.

“Take photos again when you leave,” she advised.

“This ensures you’re not charged for damage or disrepair that existed when you moved in. You must leave the property in the same condition you found it in, although there shouldn’t be any deductions from your deposit for normal wear and tear.

“If you fall behind on your rent, your landlord has the right to evict you. Get advice if you’re struggling financially or are unsure of your rights and responsibilities.

“Remember that you have a legal contract with the landlord for a specified period. If you want to end the tenancy early speak to the landlord or seek independent advice.

“If the landlord wants to end the tenancy early, they have to send a written eviction notice to you. The length of your notice depends on the time you have been in the property. If your landlord tries to evict you without following the correct procedures seek independent advice immediately.”

Contact www.HousingAdviceNI.org or call 028 902 45640 for advice