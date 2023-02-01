Students join Belfast staff as university strike action resumes

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st February 2023 Staff members at the University of Ulster in Belfast pictured on a picket line at university employees across Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay, working conditions and pensions. The union is planning 18 days of "unprecedented" walkouts at about 150 universities during February and March. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Colleagues and supporters on the University and College Union and Unite union picket line at Queen's University Belfast. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

Staff at Northern Ireland’s universities have joined with those from across the UK on the first day of a series of strikes due to take place through February and March.

University and College Union (UCU) and Unite members are striking in dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions.

Walkouts are planned at150 universities during 18 days of action.

The UCU branch at Queen’s said the current pay offer was well below the current inflation rate.

Queen’s University Branch President, Prof Sean O’Connell, said staff in universities had faced years of real-terms pay cuts and “rampant casualisation in higher education”.

“We have people being paid very low payments for those casualised contracts and we have damaging workloads that are making people unwell.”

He added that the aim of the strike was to put “pressure” on the 150 university vice-chancellors across the UK.

“Those 150 people are paid £44m per year. For that amount of money, I’d expect one of those 150 to have a bright idea or two and bring that to the table,” he said.

Prof O’Connell said that poor working conditions negatively affect teaching standards and students were already “paying big fees to get that kind of substandard service”.

“Broadly the students support us,” he added, with students joining staff on the picket lines outside Queen’s and Ulster University campuses in Belfast and Londonderry.

“We’re out in solidarity with UCU and Unite,” the Students’ Union said.

“It’s really important that lecturers at Queen’s have proper working conditions, pay conditions.

“We fully realise that some students will be really impacted by the days of missed learning. We’re working with the university to try and mitigate that, so they are not assess on topics that they’d be missing.”

The next round of strike action is due to take place on February 9 and 10.

Queen’s University said the dispute is primarily a national issue and one the university cannot resolve unilaterally.

“Queen’s will continue to use its influence to shape and inform the national debate and remains committed to working in partnership with all trade unions at a local level,” the university said.

“We will be taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of industrial action on the quality of services and support provided to our students and other stakeholders.”