Students protest at Stormont and urge more support for health and social care sector

Voices: Protestors at Stormont yesterday calling for more support for student nurses. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Students gathered at Stormont yesterday to urge ministers to provide promised support for the health and social care sector.

Groups joined forces to back the Support Student Health Heroes campaign.

They included the National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI), Ulster University Students’ Union, and Queen’s University Belfast Students’ Union.

In the wake of the pandemic, the campaign calls for government action to ensure adequate financial support for students, and the current and future health and social care services.

The students urged people to join in fighting for what they said was the overdue and much deserved financial provision needed.

The campaign has gathered momentum following a week of action held at the end of August which garnered public and cross-party support.

Despite this, the response from senior ministers has left students disappointed, leaving the need for follow up action.

QUB Students’ Union president Katie Ni Chloire with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

“It’s an issue affecting everyone across the region,” said Ellen Fearon, NUS-USI president, who had a direct message for the Heath and Economy Ministers.

“The students we’re out fighting for this week have been working on the frontline and are the future of our NHS,” she said.

“It couldn’t be more vital to see the Health and Economy Ministers step up and support them as they deserve.”