Students should benefit from £400 energy payment, officials told

The NUS-USI is calling for university students to benefit from the £400 energy payment due to be paid out to households in Northern Ireland.

The Economy Minister has been urged to ensure students do not fall through the cracks during the cost-of-living crisis.

Chloe Ferguson, the new president of the NUS-USI students’ union, has requested a meeting with Gordon Lyons.

With thousands of students due back at university and college in the coming days, Ms Ferguson is urging the Department to support students in the same way as the rest of society by making sure they are eligible for a £400 energy payment, and urged further measures.

“This will not simply be a decision between heating and eating, many will not have the choice of doing either,” she warned.

“The cost-of-living crisis is a national emergency. This year all students will be trying to survive on levels of student finance which were set in 2009 and have not risen with inflation since.

“We need to see much more ambitious plans if Northern Ireland is to be a place where students can thrive. Right now they can barely survive.”

The union’s president has now invited the Economy Minister to meet to discuss plans to aid students.

“We are in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis the UK has experienced in the last 40 years,” she continued.

NUS-USI President, Chloe Ferguson

“Having spent my first two months in office speaking to the leaders of students’ unions about the kinds of issues students are currently facing, I am now deeply concerned that students this year will not just be choosing between heating or eating, but they will struggle to do either.

“We welcomed the department’s announcement of additional funding for student hardship funds in the coming academic year. This is a vital source of support for many. However, hardship funds are designed to support small numbers of students who have found themselves in need of additional help due to specific circumstances.

“The department received plenty of evidence throughout the pandemic that these funds are not designed to deliver the kind of support which is needed during a national emergency. They often take weeks to deliver, require large amounts of evidence from students and deliver one-off payments rather than sustained support.”

Ms Ferguson said the Department must ensure student households don’t fall through the cracks of government support.

“The majority of additional support targeted towards low income households is due to be delivered through the benefit system, but most students are not part of that system despite being on extremely low incomes.

“Students must be assured they will benefit from the £400 energy discounts in Northern Ireland.

“Students typically live in multi-occupancy homes and will also in some circumstances be considered as part of their family’s household regardless of whether they receive any financial support from them.

“Clarifying ‘household’ is crucial to ensuring students receive the financial support they need, specifically in relation to the £400 payment.”

A Department for the Economy spokesperson said the planned £400 energy support payment is being delivered by the UK Government on a UK-wide basis.

“The UK Government continues to engage with the Northern Ireland Office, the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator and the Department,” they said.

“The Minister’s position is that the quickest and simplest way to deliver support at scale to all consumers is to do it on a UK-wide basis.

“The Department recognises the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on households across Northern Ireland, including students.

“Students who experience genuine financial hardship during the course of their studies can apply for additional support from the Department’s student support funds.

“This support, which is often referred to as hardship funds, can provide help to students who face financial difficulties in meeting their living costs. The funds are administered on the Department’s behalf by the five higher education institutions in Northern Ireland.

“Students should approach their higher education institution directly to access this support. The Minister recently announced an additional £2.8million for the higher education student support funds.”

