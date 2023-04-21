Students tell of anger at cuts to NI education services

School pupils said they have been left “disheartened” and “deflated” after a further announcement of cuts in education.

Students are calling for an immediate reversal of the decision to axe funding which allows schools to provide extra support such as breakfast and homework clubs, counselling and books.

It follows the Department of Education’s announcement that it could not continue funding for the Extended Schools Programme after beyond the current school year

Thousands of young people will be left without the necessary support.

It comes on top of cuts already made including the end of Holiday Hunger payments, the Engage Programme and the Healthy Happy Minds project.

The Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland (SSUNI) said two weeks of hope with the visit of US President Joe Biden and the Agreement 25 conference hosted at Queen’s University has been replaced by harsh reality.

President Eilidh O’Connor (18), a pupil at Lumen Christi College in Derry, said that once again young people are paying the price for problems created by others.

“We are very disheartened to hear of yet more cuts from the Department of Education,” she said.

“Our students and families deserve better. At a time when people are finding it increasingly difficult, families need to be supported, not neglected.”

As the issues of funding cuts to education continue to worsen, the president of the union, which represents over 42,000 secondary school pupils, added: “These cuts will undoubtedly create anxiety and pile on unnecessary pressure on the most vulnerable young people in society.

“Once again students have become victims of the political vacuum here in Northern Ireland. SSUNI would strongly advocate that this decision is repealed.

“Thousands of pupils rely on the services provided by the Extended Schools Programme and they are the ones who are going to suffer most. The most vulnerable children in our society are repeatedly paying the price for the Stormont stalemate.

“We have just celebrated 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement and we must not forget that the principles of peace, prosperity and security for the people of NI are its foundation. Decisions like this undermine those principles and the young people of Northern Ireland deserve better.”

Down High School pupil Ellen Taylor (17), SSUNI community relations officer, was among the delegates at the Agreement 25 conference.

”As we listened to the Queen’s University conference and of course, Biden’s speech last week, young people were promised a brighter future,” she said.

“These cuts will not bring a brighter future to all our students, only emphasise a pertinent divide.

“This funding is essential to ensure that the promises made to us in the Good Friday Agreement are not squandered and it is vital that they remain fulfilled to protect our students and young people from further unnecessary hardship.”

The Department of Education said the indicative budget allocation was “extremely challenging” and will require further significant reductions across a wide range of areas.

It added: "Moreover, funding of £5.8m for the Extended Schools programme from Confidence and Supply monies has now ended.

“In these circumstances an interim allocation of £2.3m will be provided to sustain Extended Schools provision until the end of this academic year.

"The department will finalise the Extended Schools allocation following confirmation of the education budget. However, there is currently no funding available for the programme beyond 30 June 2023 and schools have been advised to plan on that basis.

“We regret the uncertainty this will create and are grateful for the work, dedication and commitment of those who support the Extended Schools programme and the benefits they deliver to our children and young people on a daily basis.”