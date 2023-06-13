Survey findings: NI shortchanged on financial education as charity fears budget cuts

Children in Northern Ireland know less about financial matters than their counterparts in schools across the UK, a new survey has revealed.

And a financial education charity says it fears the situation will only get worse as funding cuts to the services it provides are expected to come from the Department for Education.

Young Enterprise NI worked alongside Martin Lewis and the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) to provide a valuable resource for schools last year, but children in Northern Ireland will now risk falling further behind the rest of the UK when it comes to learning about financial planning.

The Financial Foundations survey from MaPS revealed that across the UK just 47% of children have received a meaningful financial education at home or at school, with millions left without.

Most said they rely on parents for financial advice, but again, less than half of all parents said they felt comfortable, or had the knowledge, to advise their children.

“Half the funding from the charity comes from DE and this is expected to cease, so the position is likely to worsen rather than improve” said Carol Fitzsimons, Chief Executive with Young Enterprise NI.

“More needs done, however, the charity needs to have the funds to deliver on it.

“We work closely with Money and Pensions Service on this area, as pre-Covid the importance of financial education, which has been on the NI Curriculum for over 10 years, but is one of an increasingly busy number of non-exam areas that schools are expected to deliver on.

“Young Enterprise works with Primary, Post Primary and SEN partner schools to provide resources for support for delivery of financial education in schools,” she explained.

“At Post Primary we developed a textbook resource in conjunction with Martin Lewis OBE of Money Saving Expert, plus an online learning version, called Your Money Matters.”

Launching the text book, Mr Lewis explained the need for young people to get to grips with financial matters from an early age.

“I’ve spoken to so many people in later life who tell me ‘if only they’d told me that at school’ when they get into financial difficulties,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be that way. You have to learn how finance works, borrowing works, the terminology and what it means. If we start with educating them on financial matters, that can make things a lot easier for them in the future,” he added.