Syrian refugee went from speaking no English to graduating from QUB with first class degree

‘Whole world in my hands’

Syrian refugee Shefaa Al Deek arrived in the UK seven years ago hardly able to speak a word of English.

But she says she feels like she’s “got the whole world in her hands” now after graduating from Queen’s University with a first class honours degree in Software Engineering.

Since 2016, Shefaa has taught herself English, completed maths and English courses, and an access course and sat the IELTS (an English language test) test in order to try and achieve her goal of becoming a software engineer and said her journey has been “an impossible dream”.

It wasn’t just a new language Sheefa had to adapt to, it was a new culture and a whole new life, but she has embraced every challenge and now plans to continue her studies at Queen’s University as she soon begins a course in MSc Artificial Intelligence.

“When I arrived in the UK in 2016, my English was very limited, and I couldn’t speak or understand it,” she said.

“At that time, I thought I would never be able to pick up the language and my dream of getting into university and becoming a Software Engineer looked far beyond impossible.

“After a lot of hard work and gaining many qualifications and an Access course, in September 2019 and I was finally a Queen’s student.

“The education system in the UK is very different to Syria as there are various ways to getting into university,” she added.

“It was very tough and at times I thought I wasn’t able to do it anymore, but all my tutors were supportive and motivated me to keep going. Despite all the barriers and difficulties, I didn’t give up on my dream.”

Now holding a first class honours in software engineering with placement from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Shefaa looks back fondly on what university life had offered her and says there was hardly a moment she didn’t enjoy.

“Being from a different background, I love how diverse Queen’s University is and as I got to know people from everywhere I always felt that I fitted in,” she said.

“I was taught by professional and friendly lecturers who made the modules interesting and provided support when I needed. The best of all is that by studying I was working towards my lifetime dream.”

Graduation was a very proud moment for Shefaa and her family.

“Graduating from Queen’s with a first class honours feels like I’ve got the whole world in my hands. No words in any language can express how thrilled I am,” she added.

“My family and friends are happy and very proud of me.

“Dreams can become reality when you believe in yourself and work hard. Never let tough times hold you back from pursuing your dream and remember that tomorrow you will wish you had started today.”