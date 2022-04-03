Taoiseach: We must do better to create a fairer education system in Northern Ireland’s schools

The Taoiseach has said he regrets more has not been done to tackle “educational disadvantage” in Northern Ireland.

Micheál Martin said it was an issue that could be “transformative”, but admitted the Irish and British governments and the Northern Ireland Executive have failed to adequately address the problem.

He described the creation of a fairer education system as Northern Ireland’s “greatest challenge”.

His comments, which were made during a discussion in Derry on Friday evening, have been backed by an academic who specialises in poverty-related issues.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, an Ulster University lecturer, yesterday said it was “crucial” that after the Stormont elections on May 5, all parties agree “radical measures” to tackle poverty and educational disadvantage.

“The future of our children depends on it,” she said.

A number of reports have been carried out in recent years into educational disadvantage in Northern Ireland.

The latest of these, which was published last June and called ‘A Fair Start’, said the Department of Education needed to spend more than £180m on measures to tackle educational underachievement over the next five years.

The report again highlighted there are “particular issues” facing boys in working-class Protestant areas in terms of educational achievement, but said it is “not a problem which affects only one community”.

The authors of the report said the most “significant differences” in terms of success at GCSE level was between those who received free school meals and those who did not, “irrespective of religion, gender or ethnicity.”

Speaking during an event in Derry’s Playhouse Theatre organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, the Taoiseach said it was a “passion” of his that every child should “get a chance to fulfil their potential” by finishing school.

“My biggest concern since the Good Friday Agreement is educational disadvantage. To me, that is the greatest challenge,” he said. “There is work that needs to be done in the North, cross-community.

"We need to encourage those communities whose pattern of school completion is poor, encourage them to work in a really targeted way to get the kids to finish school.

“It doesn’t have to be the standard curriculum, it could be apprenticeships, it could be training, but that there are levels of achievement that can be certified and a sense of completion and progression. That is the most important thing to bring those who feel marginalised in from the periphery.

“It is one of my regrets that both governments and the Executive haven’t tackled that issue in a Marshall Plan way, because it would be transformative if we did.”

The Marshall Plan was a huge US-backed financial project which helped rebuild parts of Europe following World War II.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick said the failure to tackle educational disadvantage has a “strong correlation” to the “continued failure” to tackle poverty issues.

“It is absolutely inexcusable that one in four children in our classrooms are living in poverty,” she said. “This figure is likely to rocket, due to the cost of living crisis.

"Thousands of families are expected to fall into a spiral of destitution. This means that they will be unable to afford food, heat, electricity and products to maintain basic hygiene.

"These essentials ensure a bare minimum standard of living and dignity. How can children participate in education if they are cold, hungry and don’t have the equipment they need?

“Last week I heard of a young boy who didn’t attend school because his family could not afford to buy him suitable shoes. This is where we are at, and it’s only going to get worse.”

The Ulster University lecturer criticised the response of Stormont in tackling poverty-related issues.

“In leaving the Executive just as the cost of living crisis really began to bite, the DUP chose to inflict great suffering on those with the lowest incomes. It’s hugely frustrating that £300m which was allocated from HM Treasury to deal with the unfolding crisis is held hostage, due to the lack of an Executive.

“I feel like there has never been a time where we need decisive leadership more than now. Without brave and bold policy-making the repercussions will be extensive.

"We will see educational standards for those in areas of deprivation decline even further. Mental and physical health problems will be even more common, and our social care systems will be beyond breaking point.”

Professor Tony Gallagher, a professor of education at Queen’s University, said the link between social disadvantage and educational outcomes has been a “persistent problem” in Northern Ireland and affects young people from all communities.

“All political parties in the North have committed to an action plan to address this — but the focus is largely on the early years and its benefits will emerge in the longer term,” said Professor Gallagher.

“The Taoiseach’s focus on greater flexibility and creativity in supporting young people to gain meaningful employment is important and much more could be done in this area.

“Every young person deserves to complete their time in education with the skills, attributes and qualifications which will allow them to live a fulfilled life as a citizen.

"At the moment, this is not the experience of far too many young people in Northern Ireland.”