Teacher ‘devastated’ as extra funds for schoolchildren face axe

A teacher has told how she was left “devastated” to hear that the Extended Schools’ Programme will be scrapped in June.

Jill Johnston said she felt “physically sick” when she learned of the news.

The Department of Education informed all schools yesterday that the programme, aimed at providing essential support for underprivileged children, will no longer be available after the end of the current school year.

The cost-cutting measure could mean the end of after-school sports and social clubs, breakfast clubs and schools may no longer be able to make their buildings available for community use.

“They don’t know what they’ve done,” said a devastated Mrs Johnston, an Extended Schools’ co-ordinator at Larne High School and a member of the Ulster Teachers’ Union,

“People are making these decisions who don’t understand how Northern Ireland works or the profound impact these cuts will have on the most vulnerable children,” added Mrs Johnston, who is head of science at the school.

“The Extended Schools money was used to help those pupils hit hardest by the economic crisis, among other things. Now it’s been ripped from them. It’s awful, just awful.”

The Department of Education informed principals of the decision by letter this week. It said funding for the programme would not be available after June.

It follows the ending of Happy, Healthy Minds and Engage schemes, as well as the ‘holiday hunger’ allowance.

Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma tweeted: “I’m running out of words to express my dismay, fear and concern for our most vulnerable children, families and communities. The gap is going to get bigger.

“There has been a lot of talk recently about building a NI for our children. This is NOT how it’s done.”

NASUWT’s Justin McCamphill said the decision was another blow for the most vulnerable children.

“If these cuts go ahead, we will see the end of breakfast and homework clubs, after-school sports, art clubs, drama clubs, ICT clubs and programmes for parents and families, as well as community use of school premises,” he added.

“There can be no expectation that teachers will fill the gap on an unpaid basis.”

Nipsa’s Alan Law said the loss of the programme, which was launched in 2006, would be “a devastating blow”.

“It is yet another example of the failure of politicians to govern,” he explained.

“The programme is being wrecked and the valuable and important work destroyed.

“It is shameful that these decisions are being taken without anyone being accountable.”

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said NI’s education system was barely functioning before this latest crisis hit and it’s a “disgrace” that civil servants are being tasked with taking these decisions due to the DUP’s continued boycott of the Stormont institutions.

"I have heard a number of suggestions that the party are considering returning to Stormont in the weeks or months ahead, decisions like this are taking place every day that the Assembly and Executive doesn’t function and we need MLAs back at work and Ministers in place now to stand up for our children and to resist these harmful cuts to our education system,” the SDLP representative added.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the cuts were “deeply unacceptable” and said an Executive must be formed now to help protect public services. He said it was “the latest in a number of savage Tory attacks on our children and young people’s education.”

However, the DUP said restoring the Executive will “not be a panacea” to the challenges faced by Northern Ireland.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said the Extended Schools programme is “one of many impacted by the huge shortfall” in the education budget.

“This programme is also unlikely to be the last casualty coming forward,” she said.

The department said it recognised “how disappointing this is for everyone involved in the delivery of this programme and for the young people and families who have benefited”.

But it added: “This is necessary given the severely constrained financial context. We greatly appreciate your commitment in these difficult times.”